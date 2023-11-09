The Bear Season 3: What We Know About The New Season

"Yes, chef!" That is what you are bound to start saying now that we know The Bear Season 3 is officially confirmed – and we have some details you don't want to miss out on.

There are plenty of great shows on Hulu to enjoy and binge. You could check out The Great's full three-season story . Or, you could watch the still-running The Handmaid's Tale, which will air for its final season in 2024. But for me, there is a series that stands out as one of the best shows on Hulu that I will always recommend first, and that's The Bear.

The series, starring Jeremy Allen White, has completely taken over the platform, and it only grew more significant in its sophomore season, gaining more traction as time passed. While it took time for the show to get renewed, it's official now, and soon enough, we'll be getting Season 3 of The Bear.

But what do we know about The Bear's third installment? Who might be back? When could it come out? For all the questions you could have, here is what to know about the next season.

(Image credit: Hulu)

At the time of this writing, in November 2023, there is no set release date for The Bear Season 3. However, per FX's announcement of the new season, it's expected to come out in 2024. When that is precisely, I'm not sure, but it'll probably be sometime in late 2024.

The only reason I say that is because, for the last two seasons, The Bear has released in early summer, either in June or July, but with the SAG-AFTRA strike currently ongoing and with no deal made yet, it's doubtful that the actors will be ready to act super soon.

However, the WGA strike has come to an end, and that hopefully means the writers of The Bear are cooking up a good story for Season 3.

Most Of The Cast Is Expected To Be Back

(Image credit: FX/Hulu)

Obviously, at the time of writing this, the cast for Season 3 of The Bear is not confirmed. The actors can't even talk about the renewal of the show because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, so we will likely get confirmation regarding that once the strike has concluded.

The Bear Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before (Image credit: FX) If you love The Bear cast, here is where you've seen the actors before.

However, it's safe to say we can expect most of the main cast to return. This would include Jeremy Allen White, who had gained a lot of fame and acclaim over the last couple of years for his starring role in The Bear as Carmy. While I knew him as Lip from the Shameless cast , it's great to see him expand his acting career in such a remarkable way. This is because along with his ongoing role in this FX show, which he's received an Emmy nomination for, he's also slated to star in the upcoming release The Iron Claw .

Another face we'll most likely see again is Ayo Edebiri. There are plenty of great Ayo Edebiri movies and TV shows to enjoy, but her as Sydney in The Bear is one of the best, and she's gained plenty of notoriety over the last few years. 2023 was an excellent year for her, as she also co-led the Bottoms cast , and had supporting roles in Theater Camp and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, but 2024 will be even better.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach will probably also be back as Richie, Carmy's hot-headed cousin who truly loves his family, and will work his butt off to make sure the restaurant doesn't go out of business. Moss-Bachrach was a part of the No Hard Feelings cast in 2023, but of course, we all want to see him again in The Bear.

Other cast members that will most likely be back are Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero, Abby Elliott as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto, and Matty Matheson as Neil Fak, as they are all a part of the main cast. I'm unsure if the incredible guest stars from Season 2 will return, including Jamie Lee Curtis' character, Donna , but I'm hopeful.

Jeremy Allen White Hopes That Season 3 Allows Carmy To Give Out "Apologies"

(Image credit: FX)

While not much is known about the story for Season 3, Jeremy Allen White hopes that the next installment will give Carmy a chance to give out "apologies" to his friends and family.

In an interview with Deadline in July 2023, before the strike began, White was asked what he might want to see in a possible Season 3. The actor didn't think it was up to him and that he didn't know what would happen, but he said he "hoped" Carmy would be able to grow, apologize and that people would still accept them:

I really don't. I mean, I haven't talked to any actors. I haven't tossed any ideas around with Chris. I think it's premature to talk about that kind of stuff. I hope he gets out of the fridge. I hope he can make some apologies, and I hope people aren't tired of hearing them.

I mean, me too, Jeremy Allen White, me too.

Claire May Not Return, Allowing Carmy To Go "On His Journey," Per Molly Gordon

(Image credit: FX)

One of the most pivotal parts of Season 2 of The Bear was Carmy entering into a relationship with Claire, a woman he used to know when he was younger. At first, it was a sweet relationship. However, it ended in a pretty messy way during The Bear Season 2 finale, when Jeremy Allen White's character proclaimed that he shouldn't have been in a relationship after he got stuck in the refrigerator.

Molly Gordon, the actress behind Claire, opened up about the moment to Collider in July 2023. She said that while it is a sad instance for Claire, she doesn't shout and is okay to let go of Carmy so he can go on his journey of self-acceptance:

I think Carmy saying, I don't deserve to give happiness or receive it, when she hears that I think she's hurt because he clearly doesn't want to be in a relationship right now, but I think she also just feels such deep pain that he's trapped in himself like that. He's literally like in a refrigerator of his own heart. It's a crazy thing. And so I think she just feels like, I'm gonna let you go on your journey.

Truthfully, I was surprised when Carmy did have a relationship with Claire in Season 2, but I'm all for him learning how to love not only himself but others as well. And to be honest, so many people believe Carmy and Sydney belong together that I want that storyline to get resolved first. It's killing me.

Regardless, this might mean we won't see Claire for some time – who knows if this relationship will mend itself.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach Believes That Carmy And Richie's Fight In The Finale Could Be "Irreparable"

(Image credit: Hulu)

Richie has become one of my favorite characters of The Bear, and he experienced significant growth in Season 2, which included him standing up for himself more. In the Season 2 finale, he and Carmy get into a severe fight (when Carmy accidentally locks himself in the fridge), and both say some pretty nasty things.

The actor behind Richie, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2023 that he's unsure if this is a fight the two family members can come back from, saying some fights are "irreparable:"

I think that to Richie, Carmy is very unknowable. He's a man that didn't come to his brother's funeral, he doesn't express much. I think they have love for each other, and there's that moment in the first episode where Carmy does say, I'm not gonna drop your ass. But I don't think Richie completely trusts him. There's a line in [episode] seven where Richie says to Tiffany, he's a strange little dude, or something like that. Donna Berzatto, Michael Berzatto, even Sugar — they're honest to a fault and you know where you stand with them (even though with Donna it might change from second to second). And with Carmy you can't really tell. This is a really long-winded answer, but I think there probably is a version of an irreparable fight.

Oh boy, there’s going to be more trouble in the Berzatto family.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to The Bear Season 3? All I know is that I need to make all the delicious food from there soon – starting first with the amazing cake Marcus made in Season 1.

If you want to stream Seasons 1 and 2 of The Bear, you can do so with a Hulu subscription.