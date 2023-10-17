Following The Blacklist Ending, Longtime Director Reflects On Working With James Spader And Hitting 200 Episodes
From James Spader on The Blacklist to Jesse L. Martin on The Irrational!
The Irrational arrived in primetime as one of the few new shows in the final months of the 2023 TV schedule, with former Law & Order actor Jesse L. Martin in the lead role. The show premiered just months after The Blacklist ended as one of NBC's longest-running shows, with the finale finishing the story of James Spader's Reddington after ten seasons and more than 200 episodes. John Terlesky directed many episodes of The Blacklist over the years – including the milestone 200th – before coming to The Irrational, and reflected on that experience in an interview with CinemaBlend.
John Terlesky directed eleven episodes of The Blacklist going back to 2016, and he was back with NBC by the fall for the third episode of The Irrational. Coming into a brand new show like The Irrational is of course very different from directing the 200th episode of another show, and the director shared:
John Terlesky's comments echo what fellow director Jesse Warn said about working with Jesse L. Martin and The Irrational team for Alec Mercer's live-or-death situation. Terlesky previously opened up about the perks of working on The Irrational early on to build up Martin's "rock star vibe" as Alec. But what about working on The Blacklist over the years, with James Spader playing a very different kind of character?
The Blacklist hit 200 episodes with time to spare in Season 10, with John Terlesky directing for his eleventh and final installment of the NBC drama. Shortly before the broadcast in March, actor Stacy Keach opened up about the show getting "diabolical" with Reddington, and the episode drew on a lot of background between Red and Vesco.
John Terlesky reflected on Episode 200 of The Blacklist, in contrast to Episode 3 of The Irrational:
The director's professional relationship with James Spader goes all the way back to Boston Legal, where he directed three episodes between 2006-2007. The Blacklist team had "a certain way" of doing things by the time they hit 200 episodes, and that way obviously worked well for the show to last as long as it did. The Irrational is well away from hitting any kind of triple-digit milestone, and Terlesky elaborated on why that's exciting:
While The Irrational is already delving into Alec's backstory and the traumatic event that left him permanently scarred, there is still a whole lot of space to explain all of the characters this early in the series. Hopefully the show is enough of a hit for NBC that it has a chance of reaching Blacklist-level success... although fans have had mixed feelings about the series finale. Personally, one powerful scene narrated by Dembe made the tear-jerker work for me!
For now, you can revisit the first nine seasons of The Blacklist streaming with a Netflix subscription, and every episode of The Irrational so far with a Peacock Premium subscription. New episodes of The Irrational with Jesse L. Martin air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET, so be sure to tune in while the drama is still in its early days!
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
