The Boys' Final Season Premiere Has A Horrific Shock, And The Best Part Came From A Surprising Source
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SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for The Boys Season 5 premiere. If you have not yet watched, make good use of your Amazon Prime subscription, catch up now, and then head back here!
In the weeks leading up to the premiere of The Boys Season 5, Karl Urban was quoted as saying that nobody in the cast is safe and that there are fatalities right from the get go. After watching the first episode, we now know what he is talking about. In the final moments, the audience says goodbye to Jesse T. Usher's A-Train, who has been a key player on the show since the pilot. It's a huge and emotional moment given everything that the character has gone through and how he has changed – but the moment is made particularly perfect because he goes out laughing in the face of Antony Starr's Homelander.
When I interviewed the cast of The Boys last month during the show's virtual press day, I made a point of asking Usher about A-Train getting to go out with a smile on his face, and I was surprised to learn the origin of the fantastic emotional expression: it wasn't in the script, and he didn't think of it himself; instead, he gives credit for inspiration to his talented scene partner. The actor took me back to the night that the scene was shot and detailed how it went down:
Over the course of the first four seasons of The Boys, A-Train and Homelander maintained a fraught and complicated relationship. As a member of the revered The Seven, the blue-clad speedster most definitely enjoyed living the consequence-free life of a supe, but that also came with a cost. Like all of his teammates, he lived in fear of their star-spangled leader, and that fear forced him to do a lot of terrible things and make a lot of horrible choices. At the end of Season 4, he finally starts to break away, but that unleashes Homelander's full fury.
Continuing, Usher explained that part of the behind-the-scenes process on set for the actors was to go back and forth asking questions – the idea being to find the emotional truth of the moment. That was uncovered when Starr submitted a particular query:
It's definitely not crazy for anyone in the universe of The Boys to be afraid of Homelander, as he is practically invincible, stacked with all kinds of dangerous powers, and a total psychopath. But as we've also seen through four seasons, his emotional fragility and extreme insecurity is a major weakness, and A-Train has a natural reaction when he finally recognizes it. Usher continued,
He added an apt metaphor that any of us can relate to: when we're kids, we can imagine all kinds of nightmares lurking in the shadows of the bedroom closet at night… but when you finally realize that there is nothing in there other than a bunch of clothes, you can't help but laugh at yourself. A-Train long saw Homelander as an unrelenting terror, and it took until his final moments to understand the reality of the villain. Usher concluded,
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It's a perfect, albeit dark conclusion for the premiere, and in addition to sending the message and the show isn't playing with kid gloves in the final run, it also demonstrates a wonderful understanding of the characters.
The Boys Season 5 is off and running, with the first two episodes now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video – and the next six will respectively premiere weekly on Wednesdays on the 2026 TV schedule.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
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