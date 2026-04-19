I Didn't Expect To Love One Part Of The Boys Season 5 Premiere So Much

Many TV shows use the final season to make big moves. This includes taking risks that lead to some heartbreaking deaths. We expect people to die in The Boys' final season. Unlike some shows that fear killing characters, I was confident that we would see a lot of death in this final season.

The premiere episode even made a huge choice by killing off a major character. I think it was one of The Boys' best decisions to start the season. Let me explain why this death worked for me.

Warning: The Boys Season 5 premiere spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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(Image credit: Prime Video)

We All Knew A-Train's Death Was Coming, But I Appreciate That They Did It In The Premiere Episode

A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) seemed marked for death the moment he decided to betray the Seven and help The Boys. He managed to escape his fate far longer than any of us expected. Therefore, the moment he appeared in The Boys Season 5 premiere , we knew what’s about to happen. I was surprised to see him make an appearance this early in the season, because it could only mean he would die this early.

The Boys could have dragged out A-Train’s death for a few more episodes, or even until the series finale. I wouldn’t have minded seeing A-Train appear in the final episode, but I think making the move to kill him early works best. I believe that his character arc always ended in death, especially because he chose to do good.

The Boys has always existed in a cruel world, similar to our own, so sometimes the choice to be and do good can only end in tragedy. Additionally, we expect a lot of trauma in the final season, and it was actually kind of the series to ease us into everything with a death we all expected — not a shocking one. It also set up the stakes. Characters we love and hopefully many we hate will finally meet their demise in The Boys Season 5. A-Train is just the first of likely many casualties.

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A-Train Saving Hughie Was Such A Full Circle Moment That Made Me Cheer

I think many may agree that the best part of A-Train’s death is the callback to the premiere episode. Hughie (Jack Quaid) sets off on a quest for revenge against the Supes when A-Train carelessly kills Hughie’s girlfriend, Robin (Jess Salgueiro). He runs straight through her and doesn’t care. In The Boys Season 5 premiere, A-Train saves Hughie in a similar fashion to how he killed Robin.

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It’s a way for him to atone for this horrendous act. Maybe a little part of Hughie can forgive him when he's saved. It’s not only a moment that feels like a major Easter Egg for dedicated fans of the show, but symbolic of A-Train’s story arc coming full circle. He took someone who mattered the most to Hughie away during the first episode. He destroyed his life. He saved his life this time and gave him a chance to maybe have a happy ending in the end.

Because of what it represents, it may be The Boys' most sentimental moment thus far. Hopefully, The Boys’ final season has many other moments that highlight the show’s history and give some closure to characters. We need more moments like this in the final season to balance some of the gore.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

I Love That A-Train Got The Final Laugh At The End

A-Train and many other members of the Seven fear Homelander (Antony Starr), and that has been a main source of his power. He has kept these people and superheroes in fear of him. We saw A-Train react and behave in fear of what Homelander would do to him or his family. When he comes to kill him, A-Train embraces his death.

He doesn’t run from it. He even laughs in Homelander’s face moments before he's killed. A-Train shows he no longer fears him. He can see the pathetic man that Homelander is, and tells him that as well. Homelander also gives him more of a respectful death than he’s given other characters.

It may show that, in Homelander’s own twisted way, he did care about him or respect him. It’s the best death he could expect from someone as psychopathic as Homelander.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

A-Train's Storyline Felt Like A True Redemption Arc That Many Characters Don't Get

A-Train has never been a perfect character, and once was a despicable bad guy. However, we have seen the character wrestle with his morals and what it means to be a superhero over the last few seasons. He’s done things to help others and The Boys. However, it doesn’t feel like he truly gets his full redemption until The Boys Season 5 premiere episode. He has a chance to run and not get involved in this final battle.

He knows it likely ends in his death. A-Train chooses to be a true hero and sacrifices his life to save The Boys, who are likely the only ones who can save the world from Homelander and other evil Supes. I love that we get to see a true redemption arc because I don’t think many other Boys characters will ever attempt to redeem their past evil deeds. It was nice to start with a character redemption arc being completed.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

I Liked That A-Train Got A Respectable Death To Honor His Character Growth

The Boys has had many gruesome and gory moments that I was worried the show would kill him in some horrific way. Thankfully, the show didn’t go for the shock value that has made it such a popular Prime Video show. Instead, it killed A-Train without guts spilling and blood everywhere. Homelander cruelly but quietly killed him.

I appreciated the simple death. It felt the most respectful way to kill him. A-Train also saved The Boys before his death and got to stand up to Homelander and make him feel small. A-Train in past seasons would have begged Homelander not to kill him. Here, he took it like a true hero and made it easy to know that I will miss the character.

He’s one of the few on The Boys who fully redeems his past actions. Therefore, I am fine if he’s the only character going forward who gets a redemption arc and an honorable death.

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