The Boys’ Antony Starr Ranked Homelander's Best Memes, And His Season 5 Promise Made Me Even Happier

Antony Starr's Homelander is just about as extreme a character as you'll find on the small screen today, and while the principal payoff of his wildness is making The Boys evermore enjoyable and insane with each season, it also results in some tremendous memeage. The actor employs incredible expressions to get across the insanity and emotional volatility of the dangerously powerful supe, and fans have been happy to use his face to get across certain feelings online. But which meme is best? Starr has thoughts.

The Boys Season 5 had its world premiere at the Cinema Moderno in Rome, Italy earlier this month, and when Prime Video Italy's social team caught up with the show's principal villain on the blue carpet, he was asked to rank the different Homelander memes. As you can see in the video below, he kind of made his own rules playing the game, but I would expect no less from a man best known for playing a character who prefers to make up his own rules:

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I'm not sure how two memes get ranked fourth, two get ranked sixth, one gets ranked third, and one gets ranked 20th, but considering all of the Homelander memes are fantastic, I'm willing to give him a pass because the truth is that all of the Homelander memes are great.

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And if you're a person who happens to very much enjoy using Antony Starr's visage when you communicate on social media, text message and slack channels, you should definitely pay attention to the message that the actor offers at the end:

Season 5 is going to give you guys so many memes. It is going to be a meme-fest. It's going to be great.

There is certainly a lot expected from Homelander. Following the chaotic and devastating ending of Season 4, The Seven essentially calls all of the shots in the American government, and that makes the red, white and blue menace the leader of the free world. That being said, he's never really been a guy who is ever satisfied when he gets what he wants, so we can be sure that there is a lot of mayhem on the way (and let's also not forget that he is now in possession of his father, Soldier Boy, who is being kept in stasis.

After nearly two years of waiting (not counting the awesomeness of Gen V Season 2), The Boys is finally almost back, so be sure that your Amazon Prime subscription is up to date. The fifth and final season of the show is set to debut on April 8 with a two episode premiere, and it's been promised that there is going to be plenty of chaos and death. We here at CinemaBlend are excited for every minute of what's to come, so be sure to keep checking back here on the site in the coming months for interviews, features and more.