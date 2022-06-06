‘The Boys’ Season 3 Interviews | Erin Moriarty, Karl Urban, Antony Starr & More

"The Boys" Season 3 stars Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Karen Fukuhara (Kimoko Miyashiro), Antony Starr (Homelander), Erin Moriarty (Starlight) and creator Eric Kripke dish on all the details of the new season in this interview with CinemaBlend's Law Sharma. The cast discusses changes to their characters in Season 3, what their co-stars are like behind the scenes and so much more!

