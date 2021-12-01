The Brooke Shields Scene For A Castle For Christmas That Cary Elwes Calls ‘History Being Made’
Brooke Shields is in a holiday Netflix movie, and The Princess Bride’s Westley, Cary Elwes, is along for the ride in A Castle For Christmas. The romantic comedy has Shields playing a successful novelist who goes away to the Scottish countryside while she awaits some bad press to blow over. Amidst the great pairing of two iconic actors as an unlikely duo, the movie also includes a cameo by an actor both Shields and Elwes couldn’t help but gush over.
At the start of the movie, Brooke Shields’ Sophie is a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show. When Shields spoke to CinemaBlend, she shared what it was like to be on the talk show in character with Barrymore, who both grew up as child actors in Hollywood together:
In the scene, A Castle For Christmas sets up the anger brewing behind the surface for Sophie following her decision to kill off one of the fan-favorite characters in her book series. While she’s on The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore asks her some tough questions about the topic, leading Sophie to blow up on national television. Cary Elwes, pitched in his thoughts on Shields and Barrymore finally getting to work together for the scene:
Brooke Shields and Drew Barrymore may be a decade apart in age, but they very much have rubbed elbows over the years, such as being seen posing together at events back in the ‘90s. They were certainly also both working on movies in the ‘80s into today. They both began starring in films at very young ages and had numerous high-profile moments in the spotlight. But funny enough, they had never shared the screen together until A Castle For Christmas. As Shields shared:
When Shields appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, Barrymore shared that the pair are friends who are always making plans together and calling each other up to make them. One of them just happened to be when Shields asked Barrymore if she wanted to be in the scene for A Castle For Christmas.
As Cary Elwes pointed out, it is a moment of history to see Drew Barrymore and Brooke Shields together in the same scene. Both of them have created their own paths in Hollywood as women well into their 40s and 50s (which is not common, folks). It’s great to see they’ve stuck together and remained close over the years, and got to finally act together for the first time in A Castle For Christmas, now streaming on Netflix.
