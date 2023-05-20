The Equalizer Stars Preview The ‘Imminent Jeopardy’ Facing Characters In High-Stakes Season 3 Finale: 'Most Intense Episode We've Ever Done'
The Equalizer's Tory Kittles and Laya DeLeon Hayes opened up about the high stakes of the Season 3 finale.
Season 3 of The Equalizer is nearly over, but the CBS drama still has plenty of twists and turns left before the final credits roll on the finale. Donal Logue returns as Colton Fisk, and the entire team will find themselves in danger as targets for revenge. As if that’s not enough, Delilah and Aunt Vi will end up in a sticky situation of their own, and the episode clearly isn’t going to be safe for any of the main characters. Fortunately, two stars spoke with CinemaBlend ahead of the finale to preview the “imminent danger” ahead.
Called “Eye for an Eye,” the May 21 finale isn’t going to be an episode to miss, based on what actors Tory Kittles (Dante) and Laya DeLeon Hayes (Delilah) had to say!
Tory Kittles Promises Comedy And Intensity
Dante will be in harm’s way in “Eye for an Eye” due to McCall’s CIA past resurfacing in the form of a former colleague looking for revenge, according to the episode description from CBS. The crisis comes in a season that has already been rough for Dante (and available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription); by the time the finale picks up, he’s been suspended from his job despite trying to do everything the right way. Tory Kittles described the situation as Dante being “at a loss” after he gets suspended. When asked how high the stakes will be in the Season 3 finale, the actor shared:
The episode taking one of the longtime stars by surprise seems to be a strong signal that fans may want to expect the unexpected! A little levity may be more than welcome in a finale that Kittles ranks as the “most intense” Equalizer episode, complete with a new side of Dante. The actor teased that his usually serious character is a source of levity in the finale when paired with Adam Goldberg (who had an intense episode of his own that addressed anti-semitism earlier in Season 3). Kittles previewed why it was fun for him:
Dante and Harry don’t team up on the most regular basis compared to other characters, let alone in what sound like some stressful and also silly circumstances with sky-high stakes. All in all, it sounds like a must-see way to end a season!
Laya DeLeon Discusses Delilah 'Maturing'
Delilah may not be caught up in the same kind of danger as most of the other characters, but she and Aunt Vi will have a crisis of their own to deal with when they’re mixed up in a hostage situation. The character has been training for danger physically and mentally for several episodes now, so how prepared is she for this emergency? Actress Laya DeLeon Hayes answered that very question, saying:
Delilah may still be a teenager in high school, but a teenager with training from McCall and Mel is not one who should be messed with! Of course, she’ll also have Aunt Vi with her, and Vi – as she demonstrated in the episode that addressed domestic abuse – has her own kind of wisdom and approach to crises. Laya DeLeon Hayes shared what it was like to work with Lorraine Toussaint as Dee and Vi in the Season 3 finale, saying that they “always have fun together.” She went on:
Aunt Vi and Delilah may be a formidable team under bad circumstances in the finale, and Laya DeLeon Hayes’ praise of Lorraine Toussaint is especially touching in light of what Toussaint said she’s proud of from the show. So, with high stakes all around and Delilah and Vi finding themselves in their own mess, it’s a good thing that fans can already count on Season 4!
Stars Share Thoughts On Season 4 Renewal
The Equalizer was actually renewed for Season 4 last spring, when CBS announced that the hit show would return for a third and a fourth season. There's no guarantee that the entire cast of Season 3 characters who made to the finale will also make it to the 2023-2024 TV season, but it was very good news for the future of the show. Tory Kittles shared his thoughts on going into the Season 3 finale with the knowledge that Season 4 was assured:
The show continuing is hardly a 100% guarantee that an actor’s role will continue, and Tory Kittles had questions about how The Equalizer would move forward in the long run! Laya DeLeon Hayes shared her own thoughts, which were a bit different from her co-star’s. She said:
Fortunately for fans, the wait is almost over to see how The Equalizer closes out Season 3 and whether everybody will be able to return for Season 4! The third season finale will air on Sunday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, ahead of the series finale of NCIS: Los Angeles. You can always revisit earlier seasons of The Equalizer streaming via Paramount+ over the summer, and find some upcoming viewing options on our 2023 TV premiere schedule.
