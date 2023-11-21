Hugh Jackman Shares Another Wolverine Workout Video, And Holy Arms

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, thanks to both theatrical movies and shows available with a Disney+ subscription . One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3, which will officially bring the title character into the shared universe. Hugh Jackman recently shared another Wolverine workout video, and holy arms.

The internet was set ablaze when it was revealed that Jackman was returning to the role of Logan in Deadpool 3– finally rocking Wolverine’s yellow suit in the process. He’s been getting into superhero shape for the role, including the months where cameras were down due to the strikes. Jackman posted an Instagram video of a recent workout, and he’s looking yoked. Check it out below:

Honestly, I wouldn’t mess with Hugh Jackman… even without Wolverine’s claws. The Oscar-nominated actor is looking pretty huge for Deadpool 3, and I can’t wait to see what action sequences will occur throughout the mysterious movie’s runtime. Hopefully we get some more information about the threequel as it resumes filming across the pond.

What we know about Deadpool 3 is fairly limited, which shouldn't be surprising given the MCU’s notoriously tight security . One thing that’s clear is that Jackman and Reynolds’ faux feud is going to take center stage, and they’re definitely going to have some great chemistry. And with an R-rating, smart money says Deadpool and Wolverine are going to be getting into some bloody quarrels.

The cast of Deadpool 3 has spent months waiting for production to resume, after cameras went down around halfway through filming. Hugh Jackman has been posting workout videos during that time, and smart money says he’s not the only actor who was staying in shape during this time of industry-wide confusion. After all, the superhero genre is known for transforming actors such as Paul Rudd, Chris Pratt, and more.

Of course, the Greatest Showman actor has also been making headlines related to his personal life. Back in September Jackman and his wife announced their separation , which broke the internet given their decades together. All this chatter will presumably only increase anticipation for the Deadpool threequel, especially once Marvel finally treats us to some footage.

There are countless questions about Deadpool 3, and exactly how the movie will bring Ryan Reynolds' title character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans are eager to see how the foul mouthed antihero will interact with other MCU characters, and how he'll continue to narrate and break the fourth wall in the otherwise pretty serious share universe.