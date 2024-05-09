The Masked Singer’s Poodle Moth Gets Real About The Stigma Of Actors Pursuing Singing Careers
They have a point.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 11's "Quarter Finals: Final Four." Read at your own risk!
The Masked Singer's quarter-finals concluded, and this is always the part where the season gets difficult. Poodle Moth didn't exactly deserve to go home, but given the stage of the competition, it's inevitable someone talented is bound to. The fuzzy insect was unmasked, and surprise, it was actress Chrissy Metz, who got real with CinemaBlend about the stigma surrounding actors getting into music.
One year after desperately missing This Is Us, the actress continues to move onward and upward into new roles, and taking on new singing adventures. Metz has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and elsewhere since the end of her NBC series, but there are still people who don't know she's as passionate about music as she is acting. CinemaBlend was fortunate to spend some time talking to her about singing, and her goal as she continues to perform alongside her acting career:
Chrissy Metz's music is out on every major streaming platform and she has songs she intends to release down the road. Perhaps those who only knew her from the This Is Us cast or other roles will check it out and hear the voice that I think legitimately could've won The Masked Singer.
Of course, some readers may not take Chrissy Metz as seriously as a singer they do for her as an actor, which is a strange phenomenon she addressed. Metz, who will join the upcoming Starz drama The Hunting Wives, talked about the truth that audiences tend to have a bias when it comes to famous actors and singing:
The actress' statement felt relevant, considering I had only recently talked to Corey Feldman, who talked about the eye-opening experience he had as The Seal. Feldman felt comments about his singing were kinder when people weren't aware it was him, which could factor into what Metz says above. It's also true there are actors like Jared Leto and Will Smith who started careers in music but, for some reason, aren't stigmatized much as the other way around.
While Chrissy Metz's singing journey will continue elsewhere, The Masked Singer still has to crown a winner for Season 11. While I originally noted that there wasn't a clear frontrunner, which created a major problem for the season, I've recently honed in on Gumball being the favorite to win. My second choice was The Beets, but since they were unmasked and revealed as American idol pals Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, I'm back on Team Gumball!
The Masked Singer airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 11 is quickly winding down, so be sure to get current and prepare for what should be an exciting finale.
