The Masked Singer’s Metta World Peace Reacts To Draymond Green’s Recent NBA Suspension And Shares His Thoughts

The Masked Singer Season 10 has stunned and awed fans with its wild theme nights, and now it has amazed again. On the same night that Cuddle Monster was unmasked as NBA legend Metta World Peace, the panel guessed he was Golden State Warriors superstar Draymond Green. Green is currently under a five-game suspension from the NBA following an altercation in which he placed fellow athlete Rudy Goebert in a chokehold on the court, and CinemaBlend wanted to ask the athlete his take on the whole situation.

Metta World Peace's joyous performance of "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" by New Kids On The Block in a fuzzy monster costume shows a different persona from his NBA playing days. The athlete's impressive career was marred by several controversies that resulted in suspensions, which is similar to Draymond Green and why the panel leaned in that direction after hearing the clue package. Given his career that ultimately led to multiple major accolades and an NBA championship, I asked the athlete his thoughts on Green's suspension and the league's response to the incident:

Well, I want to talk to Draymond to make sure he’s ok. He’s an energized player. This is something that I didn’t expect from Draymond. If you look at my career and you look at Draymond’s career, he’s got four rings, and he was always able to keep his energy under wraps. This [incident] is really surprising to me.

As mentioned, Metta World Peace is no stranger to the struggles Draymond Green is going through. He played a heavy role in the infamous incident known as Malice At The Palace, a 2004 on-court brawl involving the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons. Peace was given an eighty-six-game suspension for his part in the incident, the longest suspension for an on-court altercation in NBA history. He might be the most informed person on what someone like Green is going through, so it's interesting to hear his surprise.

Metta World Peace has moved on from his past and talked extensively over the years about the behind-the-scenes factors that led to his on-court behavior. While Draymond Green currently holds the record for second most NBA ejections of all time, and he may not want to call Peace up asking for singing advice given his quick exit on The Masked Singer. The former Season 10 competitor did tell CinemaBlend he hoped they could connect at some point to talk:

I would prefer to speak to Draymond to check on him, so hopefully one day he can reach out to me because his career is going very well. Even though he has a lot of energy and it can come across as negative sometimes. It never really affected his winning, right? So to see him kind of overreact such as I have overreacted in times in my career, it’s just a thing where you want to reach out to a player. So I hope that I can actually chat with him and just see where his mind is at and stuff like that.

What show other than The Masked Singer would pull in such a relevant celebrity at the perfect time? Even after ten seasons, the Fox series continues to amaze with the most shocking reveals. It's enough to make one want to revisit the previous seasons with a Hulu subscription once this landmark season is over.

And while Metta World Peace used to have a "bad boy" persona in the NBA, he handled his exit on The Masked Singer with grace. Compared to actor Tyler Posey, who admitted feeling a little tense when he was booted, and Michael Rappaport, who was trying to psych people out backstage, I'd say he's doing pretty great.

I'd argue Metta World Peace should've lasted another week on The Masked Singer, but after this latest episode, it's hard to say how much further he would've advanced. Thus far, I'm not sure that anyone can top Gazelle, who we saw in the first two episodes of Season 10. The season isn't over yet, however, so we'll have to see if any other contestant can rise up against them as the season continues.

The Masked Singer Season 10 will return with new episodes on Wednesday, November 29th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Pretty soon, it'll be time to talk about the prospect of Season 11 and if we'll finally get a live season of TMS. I'm ready for one, but we'll just have to wait and see if it ever happens.