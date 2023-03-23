The Night Agent EP Shawn Ryan Explains The ‘Trap’ He Wanted To Avoid While Crafting The Netflix Thriller
Shawn Ryan has been around the block.
Netflix’s 2023 TV schedule is getting a real jolt in the form of the brand-new series The Night Agent. Based on Matthew Quirk’s book of the same name, the streamable political thriller features plenty of drama, action, suspense and political intrigue. Prospective viewers will surely also be excited to know that the series was developed by Shawn Ryan, who famously created critically acclaimed crime drama The Shield. A number of people would agree that Ryan has plenty of storytelling experience under his belt. And it's because of the wisdom he’s acquired that he knew the major “trap” he needed to avoid while crafting this latest production.
In addition to The Shield, Shawn Ryan has helped bring the likes of Lie to Me, The Unit and S.W.A.T. to the small screen. With so many credits, it’s easy to assume that he’s learned a considerable amount throughout his years crafting procedurals and dramas. I recently had the opportunity to discuss The Night Agent with Ryan, who serves as showrunner, writer and EP. During the chat, I asked about the most important lesson he’s learned when it comes to working on TV shows, and his answer was incredibly clear:
Plot twists are absolutely commonplace within politically charged fare like this one. Sure, the writers do want to keep viewers guessing in some respects, yet many of us have likely seen those shows or movies that become too twisty for their own good. A number of TV series, however, have proven that it’s possible to prioritize characters over plot. For instance, as twist-filled as it was, Netflix’s House of Cards put heavy emphasis on its characters, and that translated to multiple Emmy wins for it. With all of these points in mind, the Last Resort producer’s logic may want to be considered by anyone looking to pen their own tales of espionage.
The Night Agent centers on the character of Peter Sutherland, a young FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House overnight and is tasked with answering a phone that never rings. However, on the occasion that it finally does, he finds himself protecting murder witness Rose Larkin. Both are then thrust into a conspiracy involving a Russian mole positioned within the U.S. government’s highest ranks. The relationship between the two characters – who are polar opposites – is at the heart of the story and is one of its most appealing elements. Based on the effort Shawn Ryan and co. put into developing it, you can understand why it’s endearing:
It’s really not all that difficult to see just why Shawn Ryan has experienced so much success over the years. The Night Agent appears to be a natural extension of his body of work and, if things work out in his favor, fans will connect with Peter, Rose and the rest of the characters. And don’t worry, while Ryan is avoiding those narrative traps, he’s still provided viewers with a nice helping of explosive plot points and twists.
The Night Agent is now streaming (opens in new tab) for those with a Netflix subscription. When you’re finished with the 10-episode season, you can check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule for information on other big premieres.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.