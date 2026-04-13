I Was So Bummed Dr. Mohan Is Leaving The Pitt After Season 2, But Noah Wyle Explained Why

Shortly after its debut, The Pitt became a HBO show that got the world talking. The Emmy-winning medical drama continues to make headlines for folks watching on TV (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription). The fandom is gearing up for its Season 2 finale, but they're also bummed that Supriya Ganesh won't be back next season as Dr. Mohan. And Noah Wyle himself recently explained this casting shakeup.

The Pitt is endlessly binge-able, but fans will have to be back to waiting for a new season shortly after Season 2 ends. Unfortunately Season 3 won't include Dr. Mohan, who is somehow being written out. At PaleyFest’s “The Pitt” screening and panel (via Variety) Wyle spoke to this shakeup, offering:

It’s an inevitability that’s going to happen every season with this show because as writers we’re hard pressed to figure out what a lapse of time we can have and keep most of the ensemble together realistically.

While many streaming shows have years between seasons, The Pitt is consistently putting a full 15-episode season every April. And as such, that means that the actors' availability may factor into which doctors and nurses actually appear when new seasons air. Per his comments, that was a factor for Supriya Ganesh.

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Later in the same appearance, Noah Wyle went on to share another reason why we should expect cast of The Pitt to change with every season. In his words:

Emergency rooms have a high revolving door. As always, we try to bring in new characters or promote from within as we go through these cast changes and try to keep the storylines fresh, but obviously Supriya has been a huge part of our show since the beginning.

Points were made. In fact, Dr. Mohan's departure won't be the first time that the HBO series has had a major casting shakeup. Fans will recall that Tracy Ifeachor didn't return as Dr. Collins in Season 2, despite being a major character in the first season and having a personal connection to Dr. Robby. So on top of casting being related to the show's scheduling, a narrative precedent has already been set that the staff of the Emergency Department has a ton of turnaround.

Noah Wyle is the face of The Pitt, serving as a producer and writer as well as the show's star. He praise what Ganesh brought to the series in its first two seasons, offering:

Dr. Mohan is a beloved character, and I love playing with her and working with Supriya, and we wish her all the best in her next endeavors, and we’re going to miss her.

With only one episode left of Season 2, it should be interesting to see how Dr. Mohan is written off. She's certainly had a difficult shift, including an anxiety attack and non-stop calls from her mother. Dr. Robby recently suggested she do her speciality in geriatrics, which may be her exit ramp.

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The Pitt airs new episodes Thursdays as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Only time will tell how many more casting shakeups are on the way.