The Real Reason Chris Redd Left Saturday Night Live
It turns out there's a little more to the story.
Chris Redd made a name for himself in the comedy world during his five seasons on Saturday Night Live. He became well-known for his Kanye West impression (although he doesn’t consider himself an impressionist), and even won an Emmy for one of his many musical sketches. That is, until he recently followed in the footsteps of co-stars like Kate McKinnon by stepping away from the show. These days he’s venturing out on his own, having recently released his HBO Max stand-up special Why Am I Like This. Getting all of that stage time to himself is a far departure from the famed sketch comedy show, and that’s exactly what the man wants, as it turns out that he was simply tired of being a small cog in a big machine. Not only that, but the stress of the show was heavily weighing on his mental health.
When speaking about the constant stress of getting cut from an SNL sketch in contrast of being the star of his own special, Chris Redd opened up about the following:
Putting in so much work every week only to get five or six minutes of total time on the show must be a struggle, and Redd seems to be enjoying the fact that he’s exploring creative outlets that give him more freedom. It wasn’t just that, though, as the stress of a high-profile show like SNL was starting to get to him, and for such limited screen time, the sacrifice didn’t outweigh the benefits. He went on to say this:
Chris Redd’s mental health is a common theme of Why Am I Like This?, and while he never really mentions SNL by name, it’s not surprising to hear that such a job exacerbated these struggles. Not everything has been easy-peasy in the man’s life either, as he was recently involved in a scary attack, though thankfully he received surgery and is on the mend. Although the transition from SNL is a huge change, Redd seems to have a positive outlook and is making the best of it, so maybe Lorne Michaels was right in saying that it was a good thing.
You can see Why Am I Like This? on HBO Max (opens in new tab) right now! Not only is it hilarious, but it’s a cathartic look at the mental health of a comedian. If you still don’t have an HBO Max subscription, rectify that now to watch this special.
Jeff is a film buff who is ridden with gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.
