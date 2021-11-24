The Valuable Lesson Hawkeye’s Jeremy Renner Has Learned Through His Marvel Fanbase

So far in the MCU, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye has been a pivotal part of the Avengers, but hasn’t received his own story. That changes now that Hawkeye has made its way to Disney+, and the first two episodes spend a good amount of time laying out the full impact The Avengers have made on New York City. Clint Barton can’t pay for dinner at a Chinese restaurant because he’s too respected by the owner. There’s a musical on Broadway inspired by the Battle of New York from 2012. And everywhere Barton turns, he’s staring down Times Square cosplayers or regular people who are just inspired by his presence. Which is a sweet gesture that has to be reflected in his own day to day. So when CinemaBlend interviewed Jeremy Renner about Hawkeye, I asked him what his Marvel fans have taught him over the past 10 years of playing the character, and his answer is in the video above.

You might forget just how long Jeremy Renner has been part of the MCU, but he’s been an integral part of the superhero landscape since he first appeared as a shadowy figure holding a bow and aiming it at Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in Kenneth Branagh’s Thor. So between world premieres, press junkets, Comic-Cons and meet and greets, Renner has gotten to interact with thousands of fans and hear about how inspiring Hawkeye and his teammates might be to them. As he explained to CinemaBlend:

I learned that through children, for sure. It’s weird when a fourth grader knows your first and last name, and they light up when they come running at you. I learned that through kids, for sure. There’s truth to it. I think everybody needs to be inspired, and hopefully it’s in some positive form. I’m inspired by my father, inspired by my mother, and my sisters. And my friends, they inspire me. I’ve got five friends that are all Avengers! I guess they inspire me.

Very few people get to name drop the fact that they are friends with Avengers. Renner even is part of an Avengers text chain, where the likes of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and the original members of the team stay in touch. I wonder if anyone ever reaches out to Edward Norton? That poor dude…

Hawkeye and the rest of the MCU seem ready to continue inspiring audiences for the next 10 years, as Marvel Studios isn’t taking its foot off of the gas any time soon. Never mind the movies that are in theaters, including Shang-Chi, Eternals and the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel keeps bringing multiple heroes to Disney+ for introductory series. Jeremy Renner may lead Hawkeye, but it’s also a worthy introduction to a Young Avenger and expert archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Their adventure will continue in a six-episode series and then hand the baton off to Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and many more in months to come.

