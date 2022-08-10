Supergirl And Grey's Anatomy Vet Chyler Leigh Is Heading To Hallmark For Latest TV Role

The Supergirl series finale will hit its one-year anniversary in a few months, and many fans likely still miss the show. But the cast have moved on and, now, series star Chyler Leigh has booked her first post-Arrowverse TV role! And like another Grey’s Anatomy star, she's headed to Hallmark.

Chyler Leigh has joined the cast of the upcoming Hallmark original series The Way Home, according to Deadline. The former Supergirl star will play Kat Landry, who returns to her hometown, with her teenage daughter in tow, years after moving away in the wake of a family tragedy. While back home, Kat will apparently reconnect with her estranged mother and attempt to form a sort of renewed family unit. This should be a sweet role for Leigh, and she'll be joined by a legendary talent.

The actress is accompanied by Andie MacDowell, who will portray her mother, Del. Interestingly, The Way Home also has a time travel element to it, so the series should appeal to viewers who love family dramas and those who are fans of time travel tales. I'm curious to learn more about the time-travel twist and how the producers balance it with the more grounded elements. The series is set to premiere sometime in 2023, with production set to begin sometime this month.

In addition to starring in the series, Chyler Leigh is also set to executive produce, as will Andi MacDowell, Alexandra Clarke, and Heather Conkie. This production also marks a significant milestone for Hallmark, as it's the first primetime program that's been given the greenlight during the tenure of Lisa Hamilton Daly, Crown Media Family Networks' executive vice president of programming.

Although The Way Home marks the Arrowverse alum's first leading TV role since Supergirl ended, it won't be the first time that audiences have seen her on screen since the show capped off its six-season run. She reprised her role as Alex Danvers/Sentinel for The Flash’s star-studded “Armageddon” event late last year, a surprise that was surely a treat for those who'd been missing Danvers.

The actress has remained relatively busy over the past several years, as while Supergirl was filming its final season, Chyler Leigh also appeared on Grey’s Anatomy in 2021, reprising her role as Lexie Grey for an episode. Leigh starred on the ABC medical drama for four seasons before her character was killed off in the Season 8 finale (and I'm still not over it).

News of the former CW star joining Hallmark comes on the heels of the network losing a surprising amount of stars to rival channel GAC Family. Whether or not her deal with the network expands before the upcoming show remains to be seen, but it can be said that it's lucky to have her on its roster.

Keep your eyes peeled for updates on The Way Home and, if you'd like to check out Chyler Leigh's Supergirl work, stream all six seasons of the show with a Netflix subscription. Also, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what's premiering in the coming months.