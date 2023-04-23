Titans’ Ryan Potter Talks Filming Crossover With Stargirl's Brec Bassinger Before Either Knew Their Shows Were Ending

Warning: SPOILERS for the Titans episode “Dude, Where’s My Gar?” are ahead!

The last year has seen a number of DC TV shows ending, be it abruptly or planned out in advance, and this isn’t ending anytime soon. Titans and Doom Patrol are concluding with their fourth seasons, and this follows Stargirl wrapping up last December on The CW after three seasons. However, just a few months beforehand, Courtney Whitmore actress Brec Bassinger teased a crossover between Stargirl and Titans, and that finally came to pass in the latter’s latest episode. While talking with CinemaBlend, Beast Boy actor Ryan Potter discussed filming these two characters meeting before the actors knew their respective shows were ending.

Four months after Stargirl’s series finale delivered an emotional last message to fans, the title heroine came face to face with Garfield Logan during the big multiverse sequence in “Dude, Where’s My Gar?”, which also included an appearance from Grant Morrison. When I spoke with Potter ahead of the episode airing to HBO Max subscribers, I asked him what it was like working with Bassinger and if they’d shot any material that didn’t make it into the final cut. He responded:

The scene that you see is the scene that we had penned and planned. We didn’t know what the fate of any of these shows were, so we were keeping it open to potential future crossovers or additional screen time. But what’s interesting is the brief moment they share on screen, I think both characters have a very similar function of their teams, which is being this optimistic, sometimes naive, heart of the team and wanting to always do good. So seeing the two of them come face to face, they understand each other at the core, they have no idea who one another are, and I think to discover there are other superheroes out there is a bit of a trip. ‘Cause to the JSA, they’re the JSA, and the Titans don’t exist, and to the Titans, they’re like, ‘We’re the Titans, there’s no other team out there.’ So it’s pretty big having those two worlds cross.

Beast Boy was knocked into Earth-2, i.e. Stargirl’s world, by the lightning emitted from Grant Gustin’s Flash, who was the first person the Titan saw when he started experiencing the multiverse within The Red. Gar ended up outside Courtney’s high school in Blue Valley, Nebraska, and she approached him seconds later and asked if he needed help. Although they got along splendidly (though her staff, Cosmo, briefly acted weirdly around him), Gar knew he needed to head back home to his family, so he returned to The Red, where he was bombarded by visions and sounds from other universes. The episode ended with a long-awaited crossover between Titans and Doom Patrol, as Joivan Wade’s Cyborg found Beast Boy unconscious within an overgrown version of the Doom Patrol’s mansion.

Because Stargirl is over and Titans is just a few weeks away from following suit, it’s doubtful we’ll see Ryan Potter and Brec Bassinger’s characters together again. Still, for the brief time these two were together, they certainly demonstrated the kind of camaraderie and similarities that Potter mentioned, not to mention exposing them both to the knowledge that there are other superhero teams out there. Stargirl appearing in this Titans episode is also special because she was created by executive producer Geoff Johns, who co-crafted the story for “Dude, Where’s My Gar?” with Potter.

Titans' final episodes air Thursday on HBO Max, the same streaming service where you can watch Stargirl in its entirety.