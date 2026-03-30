Marshals’ Mo Brings Plenty Told Me Why He Is ‘Thankful’ For The Show Addressing Missing American Indians
Marshals addressed a very real issue this week.
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Spoilers for Marshals Season 1, Episode 5 are ahead! Read with caution, and watch the series every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET or the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.
The episode of Marshals that premiered on the 2026 TV schedule this week was all about an American Indian girl who was kidnapped. Later, it’s revealed that she’s being held with multiple others who were taken too. Overall, this episode addresses the problem of missing American Indians, which has been a very big issue in the United States. So, I asked Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Mo, about it, and he told me why he’s “thankful” that the series included a case like this one.
Through a storyline involving Tate seeing one of his friends, Hailey, who had gone missing, the missing and murdered indigenous people crisis was at the center of the episode “Lost Girls.” When I asked Mo Brings Plenty about how he thinks the show handled it, he told me:Article continues below
He then told me how this storyline relates to his own life. In 2024, his nephew, Cole Brings Plenty, was found dead a few days after he was named as a suspect in a domestic violence case. According to THR, the Lawrence Police Department in Kansas said the case “contains clear evidence that there was no foul play involved in Cole’s death and that Cole acted alone.”
Mo told me his family is still looking for answers, and he’s happy the show addressed a situation that shared parallels with what he’s been through:
Now, seeing as Marshals has already been renewed for Season 2, Plenty is looking forward to the CBS series being able to address stories about American Indians:
After saying that, I mentioned that it’s amazing to see these stories on such a mainstream platform. In response, he told me that they “hope” to “continue.”
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He also hopes that some of these stories can have happy endings. Specifically citing the first episode, he said:
Over the years, Mo Brings Plenty has not just acted in Yellowstone and Marshals. He also worked as the American Indian affairs coordinator on 1923 and Kayce’s spinoff.
So, I asked him about the nuances of creating a storyline like the one we follow in Episode 5. In response, he said:
He also told me that if showrunner Spencer Hudnut wanted to chat with him about it, he was always open. Overall, Plenty made it clear that this kind of work is wonderful to see, and he’s very happy that it’s continued beyond Yellowstone:
It was clear how thankful Mo Brings Plenty is to be on Marshals and to have a show that features stories about American Indian people. This week in particular addressed a very major one, and it will continue into next week’s episode too, seeing as it ended on a cliffhanger.
So, to see how this particular story ends, make sure to tune into Marshals next Sunday on CBS. Then, make sure to tune in every week after that to see more stories about Broken Rock, Kayce Dutton and the Marshals.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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