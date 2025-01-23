Gabriel Basso Already Has Some ‘Cool’ Ideas For Where He Wants The Night Agent Season 3 To Take Place, And I’m Ready For The Ride

Mild spoilers for The Night Agent Season 1 down below. If you want to catch up with The Night Agent Seasons 1 and 2, check it out with a Netflix subscription .

When it comes to the best shows to binge on Netflix , one of the first I think of is The Night Agent. With its intense action and thrilling stories, it's capable of keeping anyone on the edge of their seat. One of its draws has always been the locations they travel to – and star Gabriel Basso has some "cool" ideas for where he wants to go next.

The Night Agent has already been renewed for Season 3 (ahead of the Season 2 premiere as part of the 2025 Netflix schedule ), so of course, when I had the chance to interview the actor for Season 2, I asked where he wanted to go next with his character, Peter. His answer? Far, far away from the United States in a "visually" stunning area:

I think Nepal would be pretty cool, like filming in the mountains in Nepal. That'd be pretty awesome…I don't know. I think visually it's just a ... I've not seen it on screen a lot, but that's probably for a reason because – probably a logistical nightmare to film there. But yeah, we'll see.

Basso also commented that while Nepal would be beautiful, he also wouldn't mind moving the show to a more "Midwest" town – to try and make the action a little more contained than in the huge cities of the last two seasons:

I think it also might be pretty cool to see a Midwest town, because everyone's always in big international cities. I think it'd be cool to see, like, St. Louis or some city that people wouldn't think that this kind of stuff happens there and then it does.

The Night Agent Season 1 primarily took place in Washington D.C., and for The Night Agent Season 2, the location changed all the way across the world to Bangkok and then to New York City—a.k.a. huge cities.

Season 3 is already in the works as I write this, and there was a slew of casting announcements for The Night Agent Season 3 released in December 2024. So, honestly, it probably won't be that long before we get an update on where the show could potentially travel next.

With most of these television shows that follow these big-time agents, a location change is typically well-received. Heck, even in movies about spies, there's almost always a location change – look at all those Mission: Impossible movies .

And it wouldn't be that shocking if the show ended up following another Night Agent at some point in order to change location. Gabriel Basso has openly stated that at some point in the future, The Night Agent star would probably take a break from acting, and that could potentially be after Season 3 of the show. But I would love to see Peter in Nepal or really any other part of the world if we're being honest.

Anywhere that's not NYC or Washington, please!