What Are The Chances Q Comes Back To Survivor? OG Legend Rob Cesternino Has A Bold Prediction

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Survivor 50.

Ever since its debut back in 2000, Survivor has been one of the best reality shows on the air. For decades folks have been able to watch new seasons on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), and we're currently a few episodes into Season 50, which features returning players. But some fan favorites have already been voted out, and two-time player and Survivor icon Rob Cesternino spoke to CinemaBlend about why he thinks Q will be back.

The cast of Survivor 50 is stacked, but that also means that every week a beloved player will be eliminated. While some folks are curious about how much money Survivor contestants make, others want to know if players like Q will get a third chance at the game. CinemaBlend is having weekly talks about Season 50 with Cesternino, aka the founder of the Rob Has A Podcast network. During our chat about Episode 3, Rob explained why he thinks Q coming back is inevitable. In his words:

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Though he didn't really bring too many shenanigans to the game so far in season 50, he just is so great in his confessionals, and when he talks, you hang on his every word and he just is incredible. And I told him when I talked to him yesterday on the exit interview, I said 'Q, you're gonna play five times. Okay? This is just a bump in the road.'

There you have it. Sounds like Rob thinks that Q is still early in its tenure as a Survivor player. Despite his early boot in Season 50, the star of The Traitors Season 4 is confident that Q will return to the game, possibly more than once. Given what a physical competitor and soundbite machine the 32 year-old is, Cesternino's thought process makes a ton of sense.

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Survivor streams over on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from.

It's hard not to hang on Q's every word. Whether it's not him trusting Emily Flippen over her diet or his feud with Liz Wilcox, he makes for some excellent television. In our conversation I pushed Rob as to why he thinks Q's return to the game was a sure thing, and and he told me:

Why would the Survivor Gods not bring Q back again? You have such an embarrassment of riches, and I think that that's one of the things that is frustrated the fans in the forties of you have all of these great players and then that was like the allure of Survivor 50, that you're gonna bring them back and there was so much disappointment about who you didn't get to see. So we wanna see more of these people that we love and these great characters, just bring them back. They'll do it.

Honestly, points were made here. I have to assume that the folks in charge of casting Survivor 50 didn't anticipate Q going home so early, so why not bring him back? He's a wholly original character, and he also brings a hulking physicality to the game. Hopefully CBS doesn't take too long to do another season featuring returning players following Survivor 50.

Survivor 50 airs new episodes Wednesdays on CBS, and streaming the next day on Paramount+ as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see how much Q's absence is felt throughout the rest of the season.