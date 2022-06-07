What We Do In The Shadows Producers Explain The Bizarre Part Of Vampire Lore They’ve Repeatedly Tried To Use
Please let this be in either Season 5 or Season 6.
What We Do In The Shadows is not just a great and hilarious vampire series, but also very much a celebration of vampire lore. The mythology around the undead monsters is vast and complicated, and the show regularly crafts stories that explore the nooks and crannies. There is, however, one incredibly odd and obscure rule that the filmmakers have never been able to find a way to include, and it involves a bizarre trick to control vampires using rice.
With What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 soon on the way, the cast and filmmakers took part in a virtual press conference (shortly after news broke of a two-season renewal), and I asked producers Stefani Robinson and Paul Simms about how the show deals with the wide variety of vampire rules, and how they dictate storytelling. Robinson explained that there was a great deal of research done early in the development of the show, but one strange thing that was discovered was that there isn’t exactly a lot of consistency when it comes to different variations of the bloodsuckers. Said Robinson,
Continuing, Stefani Robinson explained that period of research was followed by the What We Do In The Shadows writers figuring out how to apply what they had learned in the development of different episodes. Naturally, they were drawn to the weird and lesser known details from the fictional history, including the weird relationship that vampires have with rice:
So what exactly is this strange vampires and rice thing? Paul Simms picked up from where Stefani Robinson left off, revealing that it is something that has been discussed in the development of every season but never utilized:
The mockumentary format of What We Do In The Shadows is frequently utilized to execute exposition, but one can understand why this one is tricky to naturally handle. For one thing, the show might need to come up with some kind of explanation for the behavior, and that’s tricky all by itself.
Based on the conversation, it sounds like vampires counting rice won’t be featured in the upcoming run of episodes, but we expect plenty of excellent alternative fun in what’s ahead – and fans will be able to watch very soon. While Season 3 only concluded last October, What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 is scheduled to kick off on July 12 with a two episode premiere. They will be available to stream with a Hulu subscription the next day after their debut on FX. The first three seasons are now available, and it’s not only among the best horror shows on the service, but one of the best shows period.
