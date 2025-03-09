What’s It Like To Get Slapped By Helen Mirren? 1923’s Michelle Randolph Broke It Down And Revealed Why It Was Her ‘Favorite Scene To Film’

News
By
published

I had to ask about this visceral moment.

Spoilers for 1923 Season 2, Episode 3 are in play! To catch up, you can stream the Yellowstone spinoff with a Paramount+ subscription and then catch new episodes every Sunday.

Winter has hit the Duttons hard. They’re all going through it, but Elizabeth has arguably been one of the characters hit hardest as she had a miscarriage at the end of Season 1 and then faced off against a cougar and was attacked by a wolf in the first two episodes of Season 2. Now, she’s ready to leave, and during a particularly intense moment between her and Cara, Helen Mirren’s character slapped her. So, when I interviewed the cast, I had to ask Michelle Randolph what it was like to be hit by her co-star.

For context, after Elizabeth was bit by the wolf, a doctor came and said she needed to take a shot every day to make sure she didn’t get rabies. She was scared this could impact her ability to have kids, and she did not want the shots at all. She fought it intensely, and in Episode 3, as a few men tried to hold her down, so Cara slapped her and said:

I suppose you’d have me shoot you in the living room like an animal driven wild with fever. The world is not a fair place, as you have surely realized by now. But it has been far kinder to you than the woman lying in the back of Dr. Miller’s buggy. That I can assure you. Now, you’re a woman; whether you’re ready to be one is debatable, but a woman you are. It’s time to act like it.

It’s a visceral and shocking moment, and I had to know what it was like to film it. So, I asked Michelle Randolph what it was like to be slapped by Helen Mirren. She told me it was actually her favorite scene of the season that’s currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule:

This sounds so funny, but that was my very favorite scene to film of this entire season.

Read More Of Our 1923 Coverage

Alex walking with her head held high in 1923.

(Image credit: Lo Smith/Paramount+)

After Learning Alex Was Pregnant In 1923, I Asked Julia Schlaepfer About The Theories Surrounding Her Character And The Dutton Lineage

The slap mixed with the humbling words Cara said must have been incredible to witness in person, considering the force of nature that Mirren is. Plus, Randolph’s deeply emotional and courageous reaction to the action made the scene even better, as she literally stood up to Cara to prove that she could and would act like the woman she described.

The Elizabeth actress told me that while filming this scene, she got “full-body chills” because it was so incredible to be performing next to her co-star. She said:

Having Helen Mirren slap you, it's impossible not to be very present. And there was one scene that I just like, I got full-body chills as soon as we were – actually, during the scene. And she just brings this power to it.

Like all the women in the various Yellowstone shows, both Cara and Elizabeth are headstrong and fiercely independent. Overall, Mirren’s character has supported Randolph’s in a gentle yet stern way. However, in this moment, Elizabeth was freaking out so much, it felt like Cara had to shock her system to bring her back to reality. Then, the verbal reality check that came right after almost hit harder. So, I totally get why the young actress loved filming this scene so much; it packs a punch (literally), and it carries so much emotional weight.

Now, I’m very curious to see how this powerful instance impacts Elizabeth and her opinions about the ranch. Will she leave? Will she stay? How will Cara, Jack and Jacob support her? Only time will tell, and you can see how all the Duttons carry on during this harsh and violent winter when 1923 returns next Sunday.

TOPICS
Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews
Kevin Alejandro as Manny with two men standing behind him. They&#039;re all resting their hands on shovels.

Manny’s Mystery Illness On Fire Country Is Bothering Me, So I Asked Kevin Alejandro Which Scenes We Should Focus On To Figure Out What Happened
Side-by-side NCIS images of Jimmy Palmer, and Tony DiNozzo &amp; Ziva David

NCIS’ Brian Dietzen Shared With Us Why Fans Should Be Excited About The Tony & Ziva Spinoff: ‘I Can’t Say Too Much, But…’
Phil Connors (Bill Murray) talks to a neighbor in Groundhog Day

‘His Teeth Went Right Through The Steel’: Bill Murray Recalls Being Bitten By The Groundhog On Groundhog Day Set, And That’s Not Even The Craziest Part Of The Story
See more latest
Most Popular
Phil Connors (Bill Murray) talks to a neighbor in Groundhog Day
‘His Teeth Went Right Through The Steel’: Bill Murray Recalls Being Bitten By The Groundhog On Groundhog Day Set, And That’s Not Even The Craziest Part Of The Story
Rust Cohle interrogating a suspect in True Detective Season 1
Matthew McConaughey Shares Amusing Explanation For Why He Thinks True Detective's First Season Is Best, But It's Not Like He's Wrong
Renee Zellweger smiling with headphones around her neck in Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy
Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Is A Box Office Success Globally. I Wish It Had Gone To Theaters In The US
Rihanna during Apple Music interview before Super Bowl halftime show 2023
Rihanna Admits She Gave Birth In Pearls And Sunglasses, And It’s So On Brand: ‘A Lot Was Happening’
Rachel Zegler in red lipstick and a red cloak for Disney&#039;s Live Action Snow White remake.
Say What You Will About Disney Remaking All Of Its Movies In Live Action, But There’s One Part Of Remaking Snow White I’m Absolutely Obsessed With
Selena Gomez on Only Murders in the Building and Hailey Bieber on her YouTube channel.
A TikToker Admitted She Was ‘Being A Little Shady’ To Selena Gomez, But Alleges Hailey Bieber ‘Liked’ The Post
RDJ in Iron Man 3
'Tony Opened My Eyes Wider': How Iron Man's Legacy Was Brought Up By RDJ At A Preview For Disneyland's Cool New Marvel-Themed Rides
Tim Allen leans over to talk to Kat Dennings in a classroom setting in Shifting Gears S1 E2, &quot;Accommodations.&quot;
I Love Tim Allen’s Shifting Gears, But Whenever I Explain Why, People Think It’s An Insult
Phoebe and Rachel in Friends
‘Will You Stop Saying 30 Years Ago?!’ Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Loved On Courteney Cox During Her Walk Of Fame Ceremony, But I’m Just Reminded How Quickly Time Is Passing
A Focused in look at the black dragon on the cover of Rebecca Yarros&#039; Onyx Storm.
Why Onyx Storm Fans Think There’s Finally Been Some Forward Movement On The Long-Awaited Fourth Wing Series (And I’m Hopeful)