Jennifer Lawrence And Robert Pattinson's Die, My Love Trailer Has So Many Intense And Disturbing Moments, But One Is Still Making Me Feel Uncomfortable

Welp, it looks like one of the most disturbing 2025 movie premieres will be happening on November 7, which is the release date for We Need to Talk About Kevin director Lynne Ramsay’s first feature in eight years. Though it’ll debut a little over a week after Halloween has wrapped, Die, My Love looks like it’s stuffed with psychologically disturbing moments that will have audiences on edge. Hell, I’m already twitching nervously at the thought of spending more time with these characters.

Former teen icons Jennifer Lawrence co-stars with Robert Pattinson as married couple Grace and Jackson, who move from hustling, bustling New York City to the latter’s childhood stomping grounds in rural Montana. They’re new parents, with Grace dealing with a particularly overt case of post-partum depression. Although the lack of children shown in the trailer has me very curious about the well-being of whatever child they’re meant to be raising.

Such concern is more than justified, as Grace seems to be handling the move and other life changes not as well as one would hope, judging by some of her absolutely bizarre behavior on display throughout the trailer. At first it seems like there are offbeat domestic issues at play, but it soon becomes clear that these aren't the average marital disputes, and there's something else causing Grace to act out and lick things. Like, I'm sure this window was cleaned a bunch while filming, but the thought of someone going full tongue on glass like that doesn't sit well with me.

(Image credit: MUBI)

But I can fully forgive that visual discomfort in light of the trailer moment that legitimately made me squirm in my seat, and has yet to leave the part of my brain that fixates on such bothersome things. I'm speaking, of course, about the shot of Grace dragging her fingernails down the wall hard enough to rip the wallpaper. Just writing that gave me the bad kind of goosebumps.

(Image credit: MUBI)

Plenty of other weird and disturbing moments in the trailer beyond those two, also. As well as several other familiar faces, such as those of Hollywood icons Sissy Spacek and Nick Nolte, whom I assume are Jackson's parents, but can't be sure yet. The movie also co-stars LaKeith Stanfield and Gabrielle Rose, though it's not exactly clear from the trailer who they'll be playing.

It's also not clear what the hell this thing is supposed to be, although if this is a representation of Grace and Jackson's kid, yikes.

(Image credit: MUBI)

This upcoming book-to-screen adaptation is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Argentinian author Ariana Harwicz, and the adaptation was first put into motion when esteemed filmmaker Martin Scorsese sent the novel to Jennifer Lawrence's production shingle, and Lawrence then got Lynne Ramsay to sign on to both direct and co-write with playwright Edna Walsh.

It might not quite match up with all the upcoming horror movies on the way, but Die, My Love definitely looks like it could be just as disturbing as anything else that's more genre-centric. Plus, it comes from Mubi, which distributed Coralie Fargeat's perfecto body horror The Substance last year, so it's possible this will be the next hit for the UK platform.

Die, My Love, which premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival (where Lawrence rocked out in two fab gowns), will be released here in the U.S. starting on Friday, November 7.