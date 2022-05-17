Where The Crawdads Sing's New Trailer Sets The Moody Tone With A New Taylor Swift Song

Where the Crawdads Sing’s cinematic adaptation has been hotly anticipated for a couple of reasons. Not only does director Olivia Newman’s spin on author Delia Owens’ wildly popular best-seller have the literary fans intrigued, but Taylor Swift fans are also excited because of the film’s original song from her own pen. We previously saw a trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing that set up the mystery for this entry in the world of upcoming movies ; but now we have a brand new look that further teases this brand new tune.

Released into the world by Sony, the latest footage for the Daisy Edgar Jones starring film is very atmospheric. Jones’ voice over as Kya Clarke, the “Marsh Girl” herself, reigns over this new peek, as she explains her life story once again. This time out, “Carolina,” Taylor Swift’s original song for Where the Crawdads Sing , plays a more prominent role in the proceedings. Fully admitting that I’m not exactly a Swift fan myself, I can say that this tune absolutely colors this murder mystery with the right mix of longing and intrigue.

Further sweetening the deal is the fact that Daisy Edgar Jones’ performance as Kya has all the makings of an engrossing character study. As she previously shined as part of the cast to Searchlight Pictures’ twisted horror film Fresh, Jones is fighting for her life yet again. Only this time, it’s a more nuanced fight that isn’t as simple as a physical challenge of strength.

Marking the latest project to come from producer Reese Witherspoon and her production company Hello Sunshine , Where the Crawdads Sing has “best-seller adaptation” written all over it. That’s a total complement, as Delia Owens wrote a book that caught fire with audiences in a world where best-sellers don’t seem to have the same cache as they once did. When something like that can make it to the big screen, it already feels like a win.

Summer movie seasons are always a good time to drop a film like Where the Crawdads Sing. Folks can rack up another beach read for those sunny days out, and discussions are all but assured in reference to where the movie worked and/or what the book did better.

It all adds up to a cloud of buzz that gets people turning pages, only to show up at their local multiplex with great enthusiasm. The big difference this time is, there’s now a new Taylor Swift that enters into the equation, as “Carolina” will be another prong of the hype machine surrounding this eagerly awaited adaptation.

Theatrical audiences can finally go Where the Crawdads Sing on July 15. Which means there’s plenty of time to look up what to watch if you’re a Daisy Edgar Jones fan, in preparation for her latest appearance. If you haven't seen her work in Fresh yet, I highly recommend you do so if you're a Hulu subscriber.