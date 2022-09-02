Why Big Brother’s Joseph Abdin Would Never Betray The Leftovers Like Kyle Did

Kyle Capener is the talk of the Big Brother fandom right now, and not exactly for the best of reasons. His admission to having a racial bias in assuming the minorities in the house were secretly aligned wasn’t received well by many both in the house and out, and it didn’t help that he more or less helped orchestrate Joseph Abdin’s eviction and the betrayal of The Leftovers the previous week. Joseph was crushed by his unexpected eviction and told CinemaBlend that he’d never betray the alliance like his former housemate and ally did.

CinemaBlend continues to track the events of the game with a Paramount+ subscription , and I couldn’t help but notice that Joseph had plenty of chances to flip the script on his alliance but chose not to. I asked him if there was ever any temptation on his end to betray The Leftovers when he was still in the house, and Joseph confirmed that while he had thoughts about it, he wouldn’t have done with Kyle did:

There was always temptation. There always is temptation. That’s the entire point of the game, but I wasn’t going to let it get to me. Life, entirely, has temptation. Although this is a game I think it is a reflection of who you are and when you’re willing to abandon certain traits. And I don’t crack easily.

Joseph doesn’t directly mention Kyle in his response about potentially betraying the alliance, but it’s hard not to take his words and relate them to what the other member of The Leftovers did. It’s also no surprise to hear Joseph say he didn't consider betraying the alliance either, as it wouldn’t have really benefitted him to do so anyway. Kyle’s betrayal was primarily rooted in saving his showmance partner Alyssa , who wasn’t in the alliance.

With all of that said, there’s a very short list of people who played an honest and loyal game of Big Brother and walked away as the winner. (Most of the most memorable winners did the opposite.) I asked Joseph if he fully comprehended how difficult it would be to play Big Brother with integrity and loyalty, and the former Houseguest confirmed he at least had an idea of what he was getting into:

I did comprehend, to some extent, how hard it would be. I think in life itself it’s hard to do it, let alone in a game where you can justify abandoning ship on these traits. Once I played I realized the difficulties I was facing, but I was gonna work through it.

Joseph is currently in the jury house, and will soon come face-to-face with Kyle after his eviction. Joseph already wasn’t too keen on Kyle thanks to the unexpected betrayal, and it’s possible that he might sour on him further should Kyle bring him up to speed on all that was revealed after he left. I’m sure the jury house footage from that conversation will be must-see television, assuming we get a chance to watch it.