I Can't Believe What One Abbott Elementary Fan Told Quinta Brunson In An Airport After Learning About Gregory And Janine

Spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 5, Episodes 19 and 20, are ahead! You can stream them with a Hulu subscription .

When the 2026 TV schedule started, I never would have believed that the show that would leave me in shock was Abbott Elementary. However, the hit ABC series broke up Gregory and Janine toward the end of Season 5, effectively bringing my worst nightmare about this series to life. I know that’s dramatic; however, I care so deeply about the show and these characters. It turns out I’m not the only one feeling this way, as a fan confronted Quinta Brunson about the breakup in an airport.

In the lead-up to Abbott Elementary’s two-part finale – which will air tonight, April 22, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET – Quinta Brunson appeared on The Tonight Show to talk about her comedy. Obviously, they had to discuss Janine and Gregory’s breakup, and the Janine actress recalled one fan interaction she had about it in the airport:

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I was leaving the airport, and a woman stopped me, and she was like, 'Are you Quinta?' I was like, 'I am, yeah.' She was like 'OK, you need to get Janine and Gregory back together!' And I was like 'OK.' She was like, 'Have fun while you're in New York, but do what you got to do.'

Honestly, I can’t believe the fan just walked right up to Brunson and spoke her mind. Also, this kind of sounded like a demand, too. I can’t say I blame the viewer for having these thoughts – trust me, I’ve had them too – however, the fact that she literally voiced them to the woman who both plays Janine and created Abbott Elementary is wild.

I respect the confidence, though, and it would appear that Brunson appreciated the interaction too. Speaking about what it’s like to have fans react to this development in such a strong way, the Emmy-winning actress said:

So, it’s the first time it’s been right at my face, but I appreciate that.

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Along with watching the originals these streaming services have to offer, you can keep up with shows that air live on ABC. This includes Abbott Elementary, which airs new episodes live on Wednesdays, and they're available to stream on Thursdays.

Up to this point, Abbott Elementary really hasn’t had a dramatic development like this. Yes, Ava did get fired . However, this breakup was more traumatizing, at least for me. That's because I always assumed Ava would be back, and at this point, it’s unclear if Gregory and Janine will ever get back together.

However, while many of us have negative feelings at the moment, it’s really a compliment for Abbott Elementary. It shows how invested viewers are in these two teachers. I mean, we were pining for Gregory and Janine to get together for seasons, and their will-they/won’t-they story was so fun to follow. So, with that level of investment, of course, viewers are going to feel strongly when something bad happens.

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Therefore, while this airport interaction sounds a bit intense, I totally see why Brunson can “appreciate” moments like this.

(Image credit: ABC)

Now, the question is: Will Gregory and Janine get back together before the end of Season 5? Ava and Jacob seem determined to make it happen. However, Chris Perfetti, who plays Jacob, told CinemaBlend that this split was “very real” and unavoidable.

If this fan gets their way, the teachers could be back together before school’s out for summer. However, there’s also a chance that we’ll have to wait it out and hope that this breakup isn’t permanent. If it is, I fear more people will have words they want to share with Quinta Brunson if they see her in the airport.