Jessica’s Big Little World Showrunner On Why The Spinoff Show Looks ‘Different But Similar’ To Craig Of The Creek
Out of the creek and into the Jessica's world...
Jessica’s Big Little World, the new spinoff of Cartoon Network staple Craig of the Creek is officially out in the wild. Fans of the veteran animated series may notice that while the 2023 TV schedule entry looks similar to its parent show, it also appears and feels quite different. And no, it’s not because your TV (or computer) screen is going out; it’s intentional, according to the showrunner.
Ahead of the release of the first season of Jessica’s Big World, which is now streaming for anyone with a Max subscription, showrunner and co-creator Tiffany Ford sat down for an interview with CinemaBlend. It was during the chat that the longtime Craig of the Creek producer and storyboard artist talked about the decision to alter the visual style:
Tiffany Ford also explained that the design team from Craig of the Creek also worked on Jessica’s Big Little World, which is why the visuals look “different but similar” in the show. She explained:
JBLW looks different from its sister series is that new show is an expression of the world as the young preschooler sees it. Instead of spending her time in the creek with the likes of Craig and his friends, J.P. Mercer and Kelsey, Jessica (Lucia Cunningham) explores her bedroom, bathroom and seemingly mundane places like the grocery store, which open the doors to a world of color and fantasy.
And the change in colors and style is noticeable from the start of the first episode, which follows Jessica as she tries to get through her nighttime routine without forgetting any crucial steps. As she attempts to get it right, the young girl enters a fantasy world featuring a pop-star version of herself. The change was the result of a deliberate creative decision, as Ford put it:
Like the addictive Craig of the Creek, the new spinoff is full of lessons for its young viewers. However, the show also doesn't neglect older members of the audience, as there are some hilarious jokes that even parents will enjoy. It has the same sensibilities and sense of humor, just from a different perspective.
Jessica’s Big Little World is currently streaming on Max and airing alongside its parent show on Cartoon Network, which home to all kinds of new and classic shows (some of which could use a revival). And if you want a peek at what the show has to offer, give the JBLW trailer a watch.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or yelling about professional wrestling to his wife. If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Ryan LaBee
By Megan Behnke
By Erik Swann
By Laura Hurley