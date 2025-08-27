Fans Are Talking About Endearing TV Scenes In Which Actors Breaking Were Left In The Shot, And Arrested Development And Taxi Have Great Ones

It’s normal for professional actors to break character when a line is too funny to keep a straight face. We see it all the time on SNL, where huge stars couldn’t stop laughing in their sketches. With many blooper moments captured on camera, fans got real on which endearing TV scenes of actors breaking character stood out the most. I’ve gotta say that Arrested Development and Taxi have some great ones.

@ANDAMOVlE tweeted about loving how an actor’s uncontrollable laughter made it into the final cut of a sitcom. So naturally, X users chimed in with a bunch of hilarious examples from a wide range of the best sitcoms of all time. @bren1sly pointed out one Jason Bateman series where the actor couldn’t keep it together, and can you blame him?:

You can’t talk to someone who’s literally blue in the face and look so serious. It was clear that the Ozark actor was hoping that looking at co-star Portia de Rossi would help keep his cool, but a humorous script and performance win in the end. @TheImmortal007 used a classic scene from Taxi that can make anyone with a sense of humor laugh:

This was one of my favorite scene from one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, "Taxi" pic.twitter.com/4zTOUNd8rDAugust 24, 2025

I never noticed before that Tony Danza was laughing in the background. You could also tell Jeff Conaway was trying to bury his head in his jacket to prevent laughing, only for his big grin to ultimately spill out on camera. With Christopher Lloyd’s comedic brilliance, there was no way the cast of one of history’s best NBC sitcoms had a chance of making it through a take without laughing. @TheImmortal007 tweeted another example that shows Jennifer Aniston breaking character on Friends thanks to Lisa Kudrow’s comedic timing:

Jennifer Aniston completely breaking character in this scene kills me 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/e6J7DqaM7SAugust 24, 2025

I would probably laugh uncontrollably too if my couch buddy were attempting to sing along to bagpipes. How were Matthew Perry and Courtney Cox able to hold their laughter in? Seeing Jennifer Aniston barely keep it together truly makes the scene all the more fun to watch and a total standout. @FirstName736928 posted about an episode of Seinfeld, because how can you not?:

He was only in 1 episode but Mr. Bookman is a legend pic.twitter.com/2QaK97KjS3August 24, 2025

The late Philip Baker Hall, as Mr. Bookman, was outstanding in keeping such a serious persona while lecturing to Jerry about the gravity of overdue library books. But for someone getting a stern talking to, Jerry Seinfeld looked like he had too much fun. But with the stand-up comic barely able to contain his joy and Hall’s deadpan delivery, you gotta love this unforgettable episode all the more for that.

No matter how professional an actor is, it's hard not to love their lighter side when they break out of character in shows. With sitcoms like Arrested Development and Taxi, those unscripted moments show actors having fun while at work and help make a scene all the more special. You can find each of these classic shows on many of the best streaming services.