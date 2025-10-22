Miley Cyrus Wrote A Song For Avatar: Fire And Ash, And A Lot Of Fans Are Saying The Same Thing About It

As we inch closer to Avatar: Fire and Ash’s release on the 2025 movie schedule, it’s been revealed that Miley Cyrus has written a song for it. By itself, this is a very surprising and exciting update, because until right now, I’d never thought to associate her with James Cameron’s franchise. However, I love that this is happening, and so do the fans, as many of them already have a specific prediction about the acclaim this track could receive.

Miley Cyrus Wrote An Original Song For Avatar: Fire And Ash

To announce her involvement in the long-awaited third Avatar movie, Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to share a personal message about her connection to the story. She noted how she lost her house to fire and had to rebuild, and because of that experience, “this project holds profound meaning.”

The singer also spoke about her love for the film’s themes and thanked James Cameron for the opportunity to be part of this project. You can hear a snippet of her song, “Dream As One,” and read her full statement below:

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) A photo posted by on

Along with writing about this song’s deep meaning, Cyrus also said she co-wrote the track with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. Ronson, who is a prolific pop producer, and Wyatt also produced music for the 2024 Oscar-nominated film Barbie, and they won an Academy Award in 2019 for writing “Shallow” from A Star is Born.

So, this sounds like a dream team who are bound for an awards run, and fans are already talking about that.

Fans Think Miley Cyrus’ Song Will Be A Shoo-In For An Oscar

This song was announced today, and there’s already Oscar buzz. While she’s written music for movies before – her track “Beautiful That Way” from The Last Showgirl was shortlisted but not nominated last year – she hasn’t received an Academy Award nod.

However, fans think that will change at the upcoming award show. That’s because in the comments of Cyrus’ post, many were writing things like:

The best original song WIN is cominggggg🔥❤️ -mileysouthamerica

BABY SHE’S ABOUT TO BECOME AN EGOT ARTIST -murivasconceloss

Oscar incoming -viniwho

EGOT status imminent -matthewwhanifan

Lil Miss Oscar! -ljmeetsworld_

Her OSCARS era is HERE!! ❤️‍🔥 -mileynation13

I have to agree, I do think she’s a shoo-in for an Oscar nomination. Avatar has had lots of success when it comes to nominations, and Miley Cyrus is a beloved and massive artist. So, I will not be shocked if she’s at the ceremony to represent the Fire and Ash. However, if she does make it to the ceremony, her competition is going to be stacked.

The Race For Best Original Song At The 2026 Oscars Is Already Getting Heated

I’m not kidding, I think the 2026 Oscars could have one of the best lineups when it comes to Best Original Song nominees. Along with this track from Avatar: Fire and Ash, the upcoming musical Wicked: For Good will feature two new tracks that could easily get nominated for Best Original Song.

However, the competition does not stop there. That’s because this year, we also got Sinners, the incredibly well-reviewed horror flick from Ryan Coogler that features a bunch of incredible original music. And, KPop Demon Hunters didn’t just dominate the musical movie space; it has also spent months on the Billboard charts. So, it would be genuinely shocking if “Golden” didn’t get a nod.

That is a seriously impressive lineup of music that could get nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s Academy Awards, and I love that Miley Cyrus could be a part of this now, too.

So, after Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19, let’s hope that it helps lead “The Climb” singer to her first Oscar nomination.