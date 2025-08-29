Tim Meadows Is Already Killing Me In Peacemaker Season 2, And Steve Agee Told Us The Story Behind That NSFW End Credits Scene: 'I Almost Lost It'

Warning: SPOILERS for the Peacemaker Season 2 episode “A Man Is Only as Good as His Bird” are ahead!

A few weeks ago, I learned from John Economos actor Steve Agee that A.R.G.U.S. agent Langston Fleury was the hardest character to cast for Peacemaker Season 2, which is now airing on the 2025 TV schedule. Now we finally have an idea why, as Saturday Night Live’s Tim Meadows debuted as Langston in “A Man Is Only as Good as His Bird,” and I’m already cracking up at his shenanigans. Agee did the same while working with Meadows, and on that subject, he opened up to CinemaBlend about the story behind Meadows’ performance in the latest episode’s NSFW end-credits scene.

Shortly after meeting John Economos and joining him in monitoring Christopher Smith’s house, Langston Fleury pointed out that Adrian Chase (who’d come to help chop up and incinerate the body of Chris’ doppelgänger from that other universe) looks like he’s someone who catches “all the Pokemen.” When Economos pointed out that Pokemon was already pluralized, Fleury countered that he was getting his “dick sucked” by two hot women when his A.R.G.U.S. cohort learned that information. Well, there was a lot more to that conversation in the end-credits scene, that, as Steve Agee explained to our own Hannah Saulic, Tim Meadows came up with on the spot:

There's a post-credits scene for that where it continues on from there. And I'm questioning the validity of like, ‘Oh, really? Two? He's like, ‘Yeah!’ And I go, ‘What were their names?’ That's all improvised. I'm like, ‘What are their names?’ And he gives them these old names, like Ruth and Edith or something. And I'm like, ‘What did they look like?’ He's like, ‘One had brown hair, one was bald.’ I almost lost it. And I go, ‘Why was she bald?’ And he looks kind of like… almost like she was sick. It is so messed up. That was all improvised. Oh my God, we were laughing so much.

Just so we have all our facts straight, the women’s names were Gertrude and Francine, a.k.a. the Peppermint Twins. One blonde, the other was bald, and their sexual encounter with Langston Fleury that’s definitely real happened in Portland, Oregon. Yeah, if I was in Steve Agee’s shoes and Tim Meadows was spouting off improvised lines like that, I’d be laughing a lot too. It’s another reminder of what a comedic talent he is, stretching back to his Saturday Night Live days.

Between that NSFW story, his insistence on giving people obnoxious nicknames (including calling Economos “ginger cool”) and his “bird blindness,” Langston Fleury is one odd duck… which is ironic since he wouldn’t’ even be able to identify one of those real-life waterfowls. Thankfully, Fleury got a humbling of sorts by the end of this Peacemaker episode, as he and his team were absolutely wrecked by Eagly when they broke into Christopher Smith’s home in an attempt to find his quantum chamber.

With Rick Flag Sr., the new head of A.R.G.U.S., having an understandable axe to grind with Peacemaker for killing his son (as seen in The Suicide Squad), don’t count on this being the end of Langston Fleury and other agents making trouble for John Cena’s title character. New Season 2 episodes drop Thursdays on HBO Max, and you can also hear Tim Meadows in the animated series Digman!, which airs on Comedy Central and can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription.