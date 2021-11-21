WWE’s Xavier Woods On His Dream Of King Of The Ring And Praying For New Day’s Reunion
2021 will go down as a big year for the WWE for a lot of reasons, though few wrestlers have had the year that Xavier Woods has had. Woods joined the relaunch of the G4 network as a television host and, if that weren’t enough, he accomplished his career-long dream of becoming WWE’s King of the Ring. Though he’s accomplished his goals over the course of the year, it doesn’t mean the work is done.
I got a chance to speak to the wrestling veteran about his upcoming series on G4, as well as his recent accomplishments in the WWE. Becoming King of the Ring is something he campaigned for on social media for long before it actually happened, which to some, may seem odd. The TV personality explained why he was so intent on capturing one of the more obscure titles available in WWE and revealed that this passion came from something that started a long time ago:
As “King Woods,” Xavier Woods has made it known on SmackDown that he’s not aiming to bow down to anyone. That’s caused some tension with superstars like Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who would argue that he’s the one deserving of the most attention, considering he’s in possession of one of the brand’s largest championship titles.
Wrestling fans may agree with Roman Reigns’ perspective. However, Xavier Woods might argue that’s due to the WWE’s treatment of the King of the Ring gimmick in recent years. Woods further revealed during our chat that now that he holds a new title, that he’s hoping to bring back the prestige and honor that's fitting of the WWE's coveted moniker:
The star will be working as King Woods alongside Kofi Kingston and then working at G4 when he’s not on SmackDown or touring. Woods confessed he’s going to be burning the candle at both ends for a while but is grateful he’s doing the things he’s passionate about both in and outside of the wrestling ring.
Fans seem to be thrilled for him and his title but are upset that the WWE once again split the trio of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods across their programming. The New Day still exists under Kingston and Woods, but, without the current WWE Champion Big E, it’s not truly the iconic stable that took the WWE by storm years ago. I asked Woods if he too missed the trio being on the same show and if he’d like to see the whole team reunited once again, and he confirmed he’s still hoping for it:
For now, it doesn’t seem like the WWE has any plans to reunite New Day as a trio, especially with Big E as WWE champion on Monday Night Raw. Then again, one can never know what to expect when it comes to the company and whether it will or won’t reunite or split the popular tag teams of its brand. At present, it can't be denied that all three are doing well enough on their own, though I certainly wouldn’t complain if the three reunited at pay-per-views just to show support for each other when the opportunity presents itself.
Xavier Woods is working with the WWE on an upcoming G4 show that will officially premiere in 2022. The gaming network is officially back on television and can be found on Verizon Fios, Cox, and Xfinity TV, or can stream the network via Philo or on G4’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.
