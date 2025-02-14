After Years Of Developing Disney+'s Spider-Man Series Without Feedback, The Creator Reacted To Watching It With A Live Audience: ' This Is A Lot'
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man debuted at the end of January.
It seems like every generation has its own animated Spider-Man TV show, from the original Spider-Man that aired in the late 1960s, to Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the ‘90s (which still ranks as one of the best animated TV shows of all time) to both Ultimate Spider-Man and the follow-up Spider-Man keeping kids entertained in the 2010s. The latest of the bunch is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which, in contrast with those other shows, is streaming with a Disney+ subscription rather than airing on the 2025 TV schedule on a traditional channel. It’s been a long road to getting this Spidey series in front of eyeballs, and creator Jeff Trammell shared with CinemaBlend getting to view his work with a live audience.
Our own Laura Hurley recently attended the SCAD TVfest, and Trammell was among the many people she spoke to at the event. At the start of their conversation, she asked him what it was like getting live audience feedback and reactions to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s first three episodes, and he answered:
The public learned about the existence of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (back then titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year), but obviously Jeff Trammell has been involved with it for much longer than that, with his work stretching to earlier that year, 2020 or maybe even 2019. So yeah, it’s understandable that he would feel a bit overwhelmed at so many people finally getting to see his take on the Web-Slinger’s mythology. Fortunately, judging by what he told us, the audience enjoyed it immensely. They’re not the only ones, as Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s positive reception is reflected in the 97% Tomatometer it has on Rotten Tomatoes, and our own Erik Swann changed his mind about the show’s high school setting for the better.
As mentioned earlier, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is streaming exclusively on Disney+, and Jeff Trammell also explained during his interview with Laura why he thinks the Mouse House’s streaming platform is a good fit for the series:
Originally Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was supposed to be a straightforward prequel that showed what Peter Parker (voiced here by Hudson James) was up to before he met Tony Stark in Captain America: Civil War. However, Trammell and his team found this approach too restrictive, so the series is instead set in an alternate timeline where Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) mentors Peter instead. The series also stands out for its inclusion of supporting characters like Nico Minoru and Lonnie Lincoln (who’s on his way to becoming Tombstone), and Doctor Strange, Daredevil, Doctor Octopus and Scorpion are among the many other popular Marvel characters who have appeared.
The final two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premiere next Wednesday, but fans need not worry, as the show has already been greenlit for two more seasons. With the warm welcome it’s received, I feel comfortable classifying YFNSM as one of the best Disney+ original shows.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Cobra Kai’s Cast Tell Us Their Favorite Fight Scenes Throughout The Show’s Six Seasons, And Mary Mouser Made The Best Pick
I Got To Ask About Den Of Thieves 3, And Was Pumped The Director Told Me About The 'Holy Grail' Plans (And Timeline) For The Next Movie