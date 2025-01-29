‘Serious Saturday-Morning Energy.’ Critics Agree Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Brings Nostalgia To Disney+

There are plenty of upcoming Marvel shows set to hit the 2025 TV schedule , and the first of them — the Disney+ series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man — is likely to excite fans of the web-slinger. Showrunner Jeff Trammell explores Tom Holland’s version of Spider-Man (voiced by Hudson Thames) in an alternate reality where Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) mentored Peter Parker, not Tony Stark. It’s a promising sign that the series has already been green-lit for not just a second but third season as well . First things first, though. Season 1 is just now premiering for fans with a Disney+ subscription , so what are critics saying about it?

People were praising everything from the animation to the story in first reactions to the new Spider-Man series , so now that critics are able to expand on their initial social media posts, will their excitement hold up? Josh Wilding of ComicBookMovie gives the first season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man a perfect 5 out of 5 stars, calling it “amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing.” He says the series exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the superhero. According to the critic:

Head Writer Jeff Trammell has crafted a contemporary take on Spider-Man which, while heavily inspired by the MCU, takes many of its cues from those early comic book adventures dreamed up by Stan Lee, Steve Ditko, and John Romita Sr. That's evident from what proves to be utterly gorgeous animation' the colours pop off the screen and these heroes and villains are brought to life through expressive character models which often appear as if they've jumped straight off the page. In terms of the writing, we're not kidding when we say there are ideas and moments here that have been conceived even more effectively on screen than what we've seen in Marvel Studios' stellar Spider-Man trilogy. This is movie-quality storytelling on the small screen.

Colin Leggett of GameRant agrees the upcoming Spider-Man series has a classic feel, and the alternate reality provides a fresh take on the story. Peter Parker and Norman Osborn are well-developed characters, and the series more than justifies its existence among so many other Spider-Man movies and series. Leggett says:

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has some big competition in the animated Spider-Man realm: not just a number of successful television shows, but also both Spider-Verse movies. However, it more than justifies its existence in the crowded field, at once referencing plenty of Spider-Man history (look for the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield references in the opening credits!) while standing on its own two feet. The show presents a great opportunity for Marvel Studios to tell its own Spider-Man story that still fits into the wider MCU (or at least an alternate version of the MCU). It may not be quite as grown up as X-Men '97, but Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is still a real treat for fans and casual viewers alike.

Jarrod Jones of AV Club gives Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and A-, calling it “energetic, carefully crafted, and endearing.” Whether you’re new to all things Spidey or have seen all the Spider-Man movies in order , you’ll love the retro-modern character design and the funny, dramatic storytelling, Jones says, writing:

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is surprisingly mature for being this energetic and squishy, a PG-rated take that treats its teen characters with respect by not insulting their intelligence or limiting their growth. Still, light and breezy is how it begins, and at its most joyful moments, the radiant 3D animation from Polygon Pictures and CGCG bursts from the set with serious Saturday-morning energy. The animation is not perfect; it can get choppy during its more frantic action sequences, while character interactions are sometimes herky-jerky, like Romero’s artwork has been skinned over a PS2 cutscene. More often, the series looks like a living, breathing panel from a comic book, replete with a nostalgic flat color motif. All this pop effervescence would stunt the more sobering moments in another series, but the vocal performances of Spider-Man are always there to ground things.

Lots of critics are noting how the series feels like a classic Saturday morning cartoon while still modernizing the story, and Aramide Tinubu of Variety agrees Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man captures the essence of being a teen in the 2020s while still serving a huge helping of nostalgia. Per the critic:

Full of popular Marvel characters, a stellar voice cast and numerous Easter eggs, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man captures everything fans have always loved about Spidey while delivering a fresh take on the teen superhero’s beginnings. Moreover, though Peter’s story anchors this narrative, Trammell and his writing team, led by Charlie Neuner, expand the stories beyond Peter and his immediate circle and into the multiverse. Intriguing, fun and timeless, the series is a love letter to those who’ve always rocked with the wall-crawler while welcoming new viewers into the fold.

Joshua Yehl of IGN gives the show a “Great” 8 out of 10, writing that it stands out in a vast sea of other Spidey material for astounding animation and fun, smart writing that includes a bit of danger. Yehl says:

This is a truly fresh take on Spider-Man filled with many delightful surprises, from fun superhero cameos to shocking plot twists. The inclusion of real-world issues does give it an air of authenticity, although it’s essentially window dressing for a fun action show with great characters. And while the animation has some distracting quirks, overall, it works quite well. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has lively pacing, the writing is as sharp as a scorpion’s tail, and it finds new ways to make you laugh and gasp every episode. For a character whose stories are as well-tread as Spider-Man’s, this is just what the doctor (Octopus) ordered.

Critics seem to agree that the new superhero series feels classic without being outdated, and they’re crediting everything from exciting action to the alternate storyline, good character development and the voice performances. If you’ve been waiting for this series to get here, your wait is over, as the first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are streaming now on Disney+, with two or three of the 10 episodes dropping each Wednesday.