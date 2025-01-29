‘Serious Saturday-Morning Energy.’ Critics Agree Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Brings Nostalgia To Disney+
But does it live up to expectations?
There are plenty of upcoming Marvel shows set to hit the 2025 TV schedule, and the first of them — the Disney+ series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man — is likely to excite fans of the web-slinger. Showrunner Jeff Trammell explores Tom Holland’s version of Spider-Man (voiced by Hudson Thames) in an alternate reality where Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) mentored Peter Parker, not Tony Stark. It’s a promising sign that the series has already been green-lit for not just a second but third season as well. First things first, though. Season 1 is just now premiering for fans with a Disney+ subscription, so what are critics saying about it?
People were praising everything from the animation to the story in first reactions to the new Spider-Man series, so now that critics are able to expand on their initial social media posts, will their excitement hold up? Josh Wilding of ComicBookMovie gives the first season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man a perfect 5 out of 5 stars, calling it “amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing.” He says the series exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the superhero. According to the critic:
Colin Leggett of GameRant agrees the upcoming Spider-Man series has a classic feel, and the alternate reality provides a fresh take on the story. Peter Parker and Norman Osborn are well-developed characters, and the series more than justifies its existence among so many other Spider-Man movies and series. Leggett says:
Jarrod Jones of AV Club gives Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and A-, calling it “energetic, carefully crafted, and endearing.” Whether you’re new to all things Spidey or have seen all the Spider-Man movies in order, you’ll love the retro-modern character design and the funny, dramatic storytelling, Jones says, writing:
Lots of critics are noting how the series feels like a classic Saturday morning cartoon while still modernizing the story, and Aramide Tinubu of Variety agrees Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man captures the essence of being a teen in the 2020s while still serving a huge helping of nostalgia. Per the critic:
Joshua Yehl of IGN gives the show a “Great” 8 out of 10, writing that it stands out in a vast sea of other Spidey material for astounding animation and fun, smart writing that includes a bit of danger. Yehl says:
Critics seem to agree that the new superhero series feels classic without being outdated, and they’re crediting everything from exciting action to the alternate storyline, good character development and the voice performances. If you’ve been waiting for this series to get here, your wait is over, as the first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are streaming now on Disney+, with two or three of the 10 episodes dropping each Wednesday.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
