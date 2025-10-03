The Scrubs Reboot Announced Its Cast Of New Faces And Two More Returning Characters, But I’m More Excited About The Big Turk And Carla Update
There's a lot to absorb here.
Ever since Zach Braff was announced as the first actor to join ABC’s Scrubs reboot in June, we’ve been getting a steady stream of casting announcements. Today, however, marks the biggest one yet, as a whopping nine actors have come aboard this revival of one of the best sitcoms of all time. Seven of them are new faces and two are familiar faces from the original Scrubs, and while this latest casting news is great, I’m more excited about the big update we’ve gotten for Donald Faison’s Turk and Judy Reyes’ Carla.
The Newest Actors To Join The Scrubs Reboot
Let’s go over the latest round of casting news first. Variety reports that five actors have been tapped to play interns in Scrubs 2.0 (not the official title) and join Braff, Faison and Sarah Chalke as series regulars. They include A Man on the Inside’s Ava Bunn as Serena, The Choral’s Jacob Dudman as Asher, The Rookie’s David Gridley as Blake, Lioness’ Layla Mohammadi as Amara, and Mirrorland’s Amanda Morrow as Dashan.
Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer and Loot’s Joel Kim Booster will also appear in the new Scrubs, but they’ll be recurring guest stars like Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley, who’s reprising Dr. Perry Cox. Bayer will play Sibby, who “runs a wellness program for faculty and staff at Sacred Heart Hospital.” Booster will play Dr. Eric Park, an attending at Sacred Heart.
And then we have Robert Maschio and Phill Lewis, who will reprise The Todd and Hooch, respectively, as recurring guest stars. The Todd was one of Scrubs’ most important recurring characters, with Maschio playing him in 127 episodes. I hope the character’s gotten with the times and moved on from the sexual innuendo and harassment… the high fives are still ok. Lewis appeared as Hooch in five episodes, with the first three airing around the same time as the actor started gaining recognition for playing Mr. Moseby on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. The question is, is Hooch still crazy? Yeah, he probably is.
What Judy Reyes Said About Turk And Carla In The Scrubs Reboot
We also have some new details regarding where we find Turk and Carla when the Scrubs reboot begins. Prior to this casting news, Judy Reyes spoke with TVLine about returning to play one of her most well-known roles. In addition to talking about the “really special” table read that that happened last week, the actress mentioned that Carla is still working as a nurse at Sacred Heart. She and Turk are also now parents to four teenagers, including their firstborn Izzy, who was born in the original show’s sixth season. Reyes added:
As wonderful as it is to hear Turk and Carla have such a big family, I’m more happy that we’ll see Carla active at Sacred Heart alongside her husband, JD, Elliot and Dr. Cox. Judy Reyes currently stars as Selena Soto on fellow ABC series High Potential, so she’ll only appear in four episodes of the new Scrubs. However, she’s “so grateful” that the network made sure she could be available for both shows, and it’s certainly an upgrade from Reyes not being present from Scrubs’ final season.
Scrubs 2.0 will air on ABC sometime in 2026. You’re welcome to pass the time until then by streaming all nine seasons of its predecessor with your Hulu subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.