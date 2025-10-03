The Scrubs Reboot Announced Its Cast Of New Faces And Two More Returning Characters, But I’m More Excited About The Big Turk And Carla Update

Ever since Zach Braff was announced as the first actor to join ABC’s Scrubs reboot in June, we’ve been getting a steady stream of casting announcements. Today, however, marks the biggest one yet, as a whopping nine actors have come aboard this revival of one of the best sitcoms of all time. Seven of them are new faces and two are familiar faces from the original Scrubs, and while this latest casting news is great, I’m more excited about the big update we’ve gotten for Donald Faison’s Turk and Judy Reyes’ Carla.

The Newest Actors To Join The Scrubs Reboot

Let’s go over the latest round of casting news first. Variety reports that five actors have been tapped to play interns in Scrubs 2.0 (not the official title) and join Braff, Faison and Sarah Chalke as series regulars. They include A Man on the Inside’s Ava Bunn as Serena, The Choral’s Jacob Dudman as Asher, The Rookie’s David Gridley as Blake, Lioness’ Layla Mohammadi as Amara, and Mirrorland’s Amanda Morrow as Dashan.

Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer and Loot’s Joel Kim Booster will also appear in the new Scrubs, but they’ll be recurring guest stars like Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley, who’s reprising Dr. Perry Cox. Bayer will play Sibby, who “runs a wellness program for faculty and staff at Sacred Heart Hospital.” Booster will play Dr. Eric Park, an attending at Sacred Heart.

And then we have Robert Maschio and Phill Lewis, who will reprise The Todd and Hooch, respectively, as recurring guest stars. The Todd was one of Scrubs’ most important recurring characters, with Maschio playing him in 127 episodes. I hope the character’s gotten with the times and moved on from the sexual innuendo and harassment… the high fives are still ok. Lewis appeared as Hooch in five episodes, with the first three airing around the same time as the actor started gaining recognition for playing Mr. Moseby on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. The question is, is Hooch still crazy? Yeah, he probably is.

What Judy Reyes Said About Turk And Carla In The Scrubs Reboot

We also have some new details regarding where we find Turk and Carla when the Scrubs reboot begins. Prior to this casting news, Judy Reyes spoke with TVLine about returning to play one of her most well-known roles. In addition to talking about the “really special” table read that that happened last week, the actress mentioned that Carla is still working as a nurse at Sacred Heart. She and Turk are also now parents to four teenagers, including their firstborn Izzy, who was born in the original show’s sixth season. Reyes added:

I was overwhelmed by how positively everybody reacted once they knew for sure that I was coming back to the show. I’ve only read the first episode and it’s fantastic, so I can’t wait to see what the rest looks like.

As wonderful as it is to hear Turk and Carla have such a big family, I’m more happy that we’ll see Carla active at Sacred Heart alongside her husband, JD, Elliot and Dr. Cox. Judy Reyes currently stars as Selena Soto on fellow ABC series High Potential, so she’ll only appear in four episodes of the new Scrubs. However, she’s “so grateful” that the network made sure she could be available for both shows, and it’s certainly an upgrade from Reyes not being present from Scrubs’ final season.

Scrubs 2.0 will air on ABC sometime in 2026. You’re welcome to pass the time until then by streaming all nine seasons of its predecessor with your Hulu subscription.