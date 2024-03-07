Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet Break Down How Helicopters, Jeeps And More Helped Them Film Dune 2 Action On The Sand: ‘No Element Of This Film Was Throwing The Towel In’
Plus, Zendaya reveals what physical training surprisingly helped her when playing Chani.
You might not be able to tell from the glamorous promo tour and all of its iconic fashion moments (like Zendaya's robot suit), but filming Dune: Part Two wasn't a walk in the park for its star-studded, young Hollywood cast. It was more of a schlep in the sand. That's the impression that Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya gave while doing interviews with CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O'Connell. (Quite frankly, one could start sweating at the mere thought of the work the actors did.)
The Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi sequel takes place, of course, on the fittingly dune-filled desert planet of Arrakis. As a result, the cast and crew were jet-setted off to the striking landscapes of Jordan and the Unites Arab Emirates for filming. (The director recently revealed how Steven Spielberg shooting Jaws on the real ocean inspired him to seek out real locations for the space epic.) That meant high heat, harsh sun and heaps of sand, but Timothée Chalamet revealed that, despite the hardships, he preferred acting in the elements to the more sterile comfort of a soundstage and a green screen. He told CinemaBlend:
The actor portrays Paul Atreides -- the story's protagonist, who comes to Arrakis to join the Fremen in their fight against the evil House Harkonnen. While speaking with us, the Oscar nominee also praised the practical nature of Dune: Part Two production, adding:
Co-star Zendaya, who plays Fremen warrior and Paul's love interest Chani who gets way more screen time this time around, acknowledged how hard it was "doing normal stuff, but doing it on sand." But she cited her training for another film, the upcoming Luca Guadagnino flick Challengers, for helping her get in Fremen-worthy fighting shape:
However, the movie star was quick to point out that, while heaving oneself across a hot dune was difficult for the actors, it was nothing compared to what the crew had to deal with during filming. She continued:
All of that sandy labor surely paid off. Dune: Part Two (which CinemaBlend reviewed) ultimately managed to blast past box office expectations during its opening weekend. And those hefty blockbuster figures will no doubt only grow in the weeks to come. It's also worth mentioning that what a number of fans seem to appreciate is the practicality of the effects and the physicality of the cast. So with those box office receipts and praise, it's all kind of worth a little sand in your boots, eh?
You can check out the highly praised Dune: Part Two in theaters now, and be sure you read up on the latest news when it comes to other titles on the 2024 movie schedule.
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
