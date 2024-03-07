Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet Break Down How Helicopters, Jeeps And More Helped Them Film Dune 2 Action On The Sand: ‘No Element Of This Film Was Throwing The Towel In’

You might not be able to tell from the glamorous promo tour and all of its iconic fashion moments (like Zendaya's robot suit), but filming Dune: Part Two wasn't a walk in the park for its star-studded, young Hollywood cast. It was more of a schlep in the sand. That's the impression that Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya gave while doing interviews with CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O'Connell. (Quite frankly, one could start sweating at the mere thought of the work the actors did.)

The Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi sequel takes place, of course, on the fittingly dune-filled desert planet of Arrakis. As a result, the cast and crew were jet-setted off to the striking landscapes of Jordan and the Unites Arab Emirates for filming. (The director recently revealed how Steven Spielberg shooting Jaws on the real ocean inspired him to seek out real locations for the space epic.) That meant high heat, harsh sun and heaps of sand, but Timothée Chalamet revealed that, despite the hardships, he preferred acting in the elements to the more sterile comfort of a soundstage and a green screen. He told CinemaBlend:

If anything, it was physically sort of affirming and rejuvenating because...I don't want to be, like, facetious in saying that when you can go home as an actor and feel like you left it on the field, whether it's simply a day walking across the desert or there's those long shots of Paul [on the dunes]. I don't want to give anything away, but...we would have to helicopter to a location in Jordan that hadn't been shot before and they put me in a Jeep for a 20-minute ride in the distance and then with a little thing in my ear, like, 'Just walk towards the distance,' not seeing where the camera was because it was so far...it's good for the spirit to work in the sand that much.

The actor portrays Paul Atreides -- the story's protagonist, who comes to Arrakis to join the Fremen in their fight against the evil House Harkonnen. While speaking with us, the Oscar nominee also praised the practical nature of Dune: Part Two production, adding:

No element of this film was throwing the towel in, and it was cool.

Co-star Zendaya, who plays Fremen warrior and Paul's love interest Chani who gets way more screen time this time around, acknowledged how hard it was "doing normal stuff, but doing it on sand." But she cited her training for another film, the upcoming Luca Guadagnino flick Challengers, for helping her get in Fremen-worthy fighting shape:

I got some good calf definition going, firing off the glutes. I had come previously from a tennis film, so I was happy that I was already kind of in somewhat of a shape. So it helped out with that.

However, the movie star was quick to point out that, while heaving oneself across a hot dune was difficult for the actors, it was nothing compared to what the crew had to deal with during filming. She continued:

Honestly, my part is easy. There's equipment, camera equipment and, like, you know, a production has to happen...I'm really impressed by the crew and how they're carrying cameras on their shoulders or apple boxes and rigs and set ups and all of these kinds of things, and they're all happy to be there and doing the best work possible.

All of that sandy labor surely paid off. Dune: Part Two (which CinemaBlend reviewed) ultimately managed to blast past box office expectations during its opening weekend. And those hefty blockbuster figures will no doubt only grow in the weeks to come. It's also worth mentioning that what a number of fans seem to appreciate is the practicality of the effects and the physicality of the cast. So with those box office receipts and praise, it's all kind of worth a little sand in your boots, eh?

You can check out the highly praised Dune: Part Two in theaters now, and be sure you read up on the latest news when it comes to other titles on the 2024 movie schedule.