Critics Have Seen Dune: Part Two, And They Mostly Agree Timothée Chalamet’s Blockbuster Is ‘Fun As Hell'

The wait is finally almost over, as Dune: Part Two is set to hit theaters March 1 — over two years after the first half of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the novel. The movie, which has a cast featuring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and others returning alongside newcomers like Florence Pugh, is arguably the biggest release of the year so far (even if its opening box office predictions are all over the place ). Critics are here to weigh in on whether or not this next chapter was worth the wait, and most of them say fans will not be disappointed.

First reactions to Dune 2 were promising, with those who caught an early screening calling the film a “masterpiece” on social media, and moviegoers who were treated to a sneak peek of 10 minutes of sandworm-riding fun also raved about it. Now that critics have the chance to expand on their initial thoughts, let’s see what they’re saying, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Dune: Part Two . Eric Eisenberg rates it a perfect 5 stars out of 5, saying it’s everything fans have been expecting and hoping for. He writes:

It’s a breathtaking piece of blockbuster art that, like its predecessor, makes a dense sci-fi world magically tangible – only this time, there’s fulfillment of the heroes and villains’ arcs, and they satisfy in dramatic and devastating ways. To see it is to ride a sandworm, join a prayer around the hailed Lisan al-Gaib, and take vengeance against House Harkonnen and the corrupt intergalactic empire. It engulfs your mind in the spice melange; it’s a movie that you don’t just watch but experience.

Aaron Neuwirth of We Live Entertainment also rates the movie well, with a 9 out of 10, as the critic says it is a high point for the sci-fi genre. Neuwirth calls Dune 2 “blockbuster filmmaking at its finest,” made possible by Denis Villeneuve’s confidence and trust that his audience will strap in for a deep dive into the world of Arrakis. He writes:

There is so much to praise about Dune: Part Two in the sort of way that allows me to feel immense relief after such skepticism in adapting this story. Not that I didn’t think Villeneuve and his team, including co-writer Jon Spaihts, didn’t have it in them, but watching this lengthy 165-minute film unfold and continually finding myself intrigued, excited, and curious about where it was going next is a true accomplishment. Having the means to deliver a top-quality experience for a story that means a lot to many people while skillfully bringing in a new audience is certainly worth admiring as well.

Dune: Part Two garners more praise from Gizmodo’s Germain Lussier , who says the film distinguishes itself from the first half of the story with more complete and layered performances, an escalation in tension, and new cast members to elevate the material. Lussier writes:

So we’ve established Dune: Part Two looks great, sounds great, has wonderful performances, and an exciting pace. Is that it? Nope. It’s fun as hell too. Dune: Part One certainly had its share of thrilling, action-packed set pieces, but they somehow pale in comparison to the ones in Part Two. From the first time Paul rides a sandworm, to an epic showcase for Feyd-Rautha, to a full-fledged war with Lord of the Rings scale, and the personal, poetic, powerful final showdown, the action scenes provide a cathartic blend of anticipation, excitement, and payoff.

Lovia Gyarkye of The Hollywood Reporter says Denis Villeneuve’s sequel pays more attention to story and character development, with — as other critics have mentioned — plot taking precedence as we dive into the mythos of this world. However, Gyarkye isn’t fully satisfied with the portrayal of some of the novel’s deeper themes. In the critic’s words:

The narrative is propulsive and relatively easy to follow, Hans Zimmer’s score is enveloping, and Greig Fraser’s cinematography offers breathtaking perspectives that deepen our understanding of the fervently sought-after planet. All these elements make the sequel as much of a cinematic event as the first movie. Still, Part Two is plagued by a nagging shallowness when it comes to portraying the Fremen, an indigenous people fighting for self-determination within the empire; the film has difficulty fully embracing the nuance of Herbert’s anti-imperial and ecologically dystopian text.

David Ehrlich of IndieWire is also left wanting, grading the movie a C, as he says along with picking up where the 2021 movie left off, Dune: Part Two also carries over the same strengths and weaknesses of its predecessor. It’s still “staggering to look at but agonizing to watch.” Ehrlich concludes:

If Dune: Part Two is more nuanced and action-packed than the previous installment, and Chalamet’s twiggy princeling a far less passive hero than he was the first time around, the relative density of the drama that Villenueve has packed into this movie is deflated by a similar uptick in the grandiosity of the spectacle that surrounds it. Much like his protagonist, the filmmaker is straining to reconcile a larger-than-life sense of predestination with the intimate pain of a moral dilemma, but his own failure to achieve that balance makes it all but impossible for Paul to succeed on the same terms.