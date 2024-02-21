Critics Have Seen Dune: Part Two, And They Mostly Agree Timothée Chalamet’s Blockbuster Is ‘Fun As Hell'
The sequel is almost here!
The wait is finally almost over, as Dune: Part Two is set to hit theaters March 1 — over two years after the first half of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the novel. The movie, which has a cast featuring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and others returning alongside newcomers like Florence Pugh, is arguably the biggest release of the year so far (even if its opening box office predictions are all over the place). Critics are here to weigh in on whether or not this next chapter was worth the wait, and most of them say fans will not be disappointed.
First reactions to Dune 2 were promising, with those who caught an early screening calling the film a “masterpiece” on social media, and moviegoers who were treated to a sneak peek of 10 minutes of sandworm-riding fun also raved about it. Now that critics have the chance to expand on their initial thoughts, let’s see what they’re saying, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Dune: Part Two. Eric Eisenberg rates it a perfect 5 stars out of 5, saying it’s everything fans have been expecting and hoping for. He writes:
Aaron Neuwirth of We Live Entertainment also rates the movie well, with a 9 out of 10, as the critic says it is a high point for the sci-fi genre. Neuwirth calls Dune 2 “blockbuster filmmaking at its finest,” made possible by Denis Villeneuve’s confidence and trust that his audience will strap in for a deep dive into the world of Arrakis. He writes:
Dune: Part Two garners more praise from Gizmodo’s Germain Lussier, who says the film distinguishes itself from the first half of the story with more complete and layered performances, an escalation in tension, and new cast members to elevate the material. Lussier writes:
Lovia Gyarkye of The Hollywood Reporter says Denis Villeneuve’s sequel pays more attention to story and character development, with — as other critics have mentioned — plot taking precedence as we dive into the mythos of this world. However, Gyarkye isn’t fully satisfied with the portrayal of some of the novel’s deeper themes. In the critic’s words:
David Ehrlich of IndieWire is also left wanting, grading the movie a C, as he says along with picking up where the 2021 movie left off, Dune: Part Two also carries over the same strengths and weaknesses of its predecessor. It’s still “staggering to look at but agonizing to watch.” Ehrlich concludes:
While a couple of critics have their qualms with this sci-fi continuation, others are extremely excited about the Dune: Part Two experience. If you want to hit the theaters for your sex-toy-looking Dune 2 popcorn bucket, you can do so starting Friday, March 1, and be sure to also check out what else is hitting the big screen by checking out our 2024 movie release calendar.
