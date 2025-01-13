Love Island All Stars Season 2 Launch Show Live: How To Watch Free Stream And See Who Couples Up With Who As Voted By Public

Refresh

Now with less than an hour to go until the launch show kicks off at 9pm GMT, you can get a taste of what the first episode has instore when the islanders enter the villa, and a few bombshells are already going off.

Other insight worth knowing is while the treehouse that didn't really take off in the first alL Stars season has been axed, some other changes around the villa have been made to ensure this is one muggy season. This includes an additional bed in the Hideaway... as well as a "Secret Garden" where islanders not in couples are welcome to sneak off and... do bits, I guess?

Of course, the villa has seen a bit of a glow up ahead of the new islanders arriving, and you can take a look around in the whistlestop tour below from the official Love Island Instagram page.

My Predictions On Who The Love Island All Stars Couples Will Be

Now, I admit, I have been committedly watching Love Island UK for a lot longer than most of the couples last these days, but I've only been tuning in as early as Season 4 (and definitely checking out of the odd season here and there since). All this to say, there are few people on this year's line-up who I'm not familiar with. That said, I do my research, and I have clocked the exes that'll be coming face to face once again.

If I know my UK public – and I think I do pretty well, actually – Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville will be in a couple before tonight's launch show is over. If Season 1 is anything to go by – which saw Liberty and Jake thrown together after they became boyfriend and girlfriend and then split up before their season had even finished airing – history is bound to repeat itself. This one will certainly be sore, though. The Season 3 stars left the villa in a relationship after placing fourth in the final, but not a year later broke up after it was reported that Marcel cheated on Gabby while they were on holiday together.

As for my other Love Island All Stars predictions: I think Luca and Olivia could be a match. Missing each other by a season, there's certainly the risk of them either butting heads or hitting it off as very fiery, headstrong individuals. They're also both hot, though, and would look incredibly good together, I can't lie.

I'm also hoping, praying, down on my knees begging for a good man for Catherine. During her season, she seemed fairly unlucky in love until Scotty arrived. However, they never really got back on track after she brought Elom back from Casa Amor. While still close friends, Scotty hasn't yet been confirmed to be entering the villa (though he did hop to Love Island USA and Love Island Games after their shared stint on Season 10, so who knows?!). My hope would be a swap from Scotty to Scott Thomas from Season 2. With enough live experience under his belt since he last was in the villa, Scott has confessed, at 36, he is looking for a love like his brother's and is ready to settle down.