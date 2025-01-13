Live
Love Island All Stars Season 2 Launch Show Live: How To Watch Free Stream And See Who Couples Up With Who As Voted By Public
Another round of second chances kicks off tonight in South Africa. Tune in live and see who is coupling up with who as exes reunite.
It's like Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol with all these ghosts from the past – except there's a whole lot less clothing and the climate is considerably warmer. With host Maya Jama declaring this a royal affair, she'll soon be swaggering into the villa to couple up these eligible princes and princesses in the hope that a second time around the block (villa) is the charm. Starting tonight at 9pm GMT in the UK, follow along as Love Island All Stars Season 2 cracks on and I deliver all the gossip as it happens.
With islanders returning across the eleven Love Island UK seasons that have aired so far, this includes golden oldies like Season 2's Scott Thomas and Season 3 exces Marcel and Gabby, as well as more recent scamps like Ronnie Vince from Season 11, which only aired back in the summer.
Tonight will see the All Star islanders entering the villa in South Africa, which has had a fresh lick of paint and some interesting additions to heat things up this season. Of course, Maya will also be revealing who is coupling up with who, with the power once again in the hands of the public who have been able to vote for the past week via the app.
Find out how to tune with the viewing options and start times below, and follow along with me as I report on every single villa happening about to take place in Love Island All Stars Season 2.
Streaming Options Around The World
- Stream live TONIGHT for FREE in the UK: ITV2 live stream via ITVX
- Time: Tonight @ 9pm GMT / 4pm ET / 1pm PT
- International Streams: Peacock (US, Jan 15) / Crave (CA, Jan 18) / 9Now (AU, Jan 15)
LIVE: Latest Updates
Love Island All Stars Season 2 First Look
Now with less than an hour to go until the launch show kicks off at 9pm GMT, you can get a taste of what the first episode has instore when the islanders enter the villa, and a few bombshells are already going off.
Of course, the villa has seen a bit of a glow up ahead of the new islanders arriving, and you can take a look around in the whistlestop tour below from the official Love Island Instagram page.
Other insight worth knowing is while the treehouse that didn't really take off in the first alL Stars season has been axed, some other changes around the villa have been made to ensure this is one muggy season. This includes an additional bed in the Hideaway... as well as a "Secret Garden" where islanders not in couples are welcome to sneak off and... do bits, I guess?
My Predictions On Who The Love Island All Stars Couples Will Be
Now, I admit, I have been committedly watching Love Island UK for a lot longer than most of the couples last these days, but I've only been tuning in as early as Season 4 (and definitely checking out of the odd season here and there since). All this to say, there are few people on this year's line-up who I'm not familiar with. That said, I do my research, and I have clocked the exes that'll be coming face to face once again.
If I know my UK public – and I think I do pretty well, actually – Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville will be in a couple before tonight's launch show is over. If Season 1 is anything to go by – which saw Liberty and Jake thrown together after they became boyfriend and girlfriend and then split up before their season had even finished airing – history is bound to repeat itself. This one will certainly be sore, though. The Season 3 stars left the villa in a relationship after placing fourth in the final, but not a year later broke up after it was reported that Marcel cheated on Gabby while they were on holiday together.
As for my other Love Island All Stars predictions: I think Luca and Olivia could be a match. Missing each other by a season, there's certainly the risk of them either butting heads or hitting it off as very fiery, headstrong individuals. They're also both hot, though, and would look incredibly good together, I can't lie.
I'm also hoping, praying, down on my knees begging for a good man for Catherine. During her season, she seemed fairly unlucky in love until Scotty arrived. However, they never really got back on track after she brought Elom back from Casa Amor. While still close friends, Scotty hasn't yet been confirmed to be entering the villa (though he did hop to Love Island USA and Love Island Games after their shared stint on Season 10, so who knows?!). My hope would be a swap from Scotty to Scott Thomas from Season 2. With enough live experience under his belt since he last was in the villa, Scott has confessed, at 36, he is looking for a love like his brother's and is ready to settle down.
Who Is Entering The Love Island All Stars Villa Tonight?
With T-minus 1.5 hours until Love Island All Stars launches for its second season, an air of mystery still remains on what the initial coupling up will look like. However, I can certainly make some educated guesses based on the islanders entering the villa tonight, the line-up of which was revealed to us last week:
- Curtis Pritchard, 28, from Season 5
- Kaz Crossley, 29, from Season 4
- Gabby Allen, 32, from Season 3
- Nas Majeed, 28, from Season 6
- Catherine Agbaje, 24, from Season 10
- Olivia Hawkins, 29, from Season 9
- Ronnie Vint, 28, from Season 11
- Scott Thomas, 36, from Season 2
- Elma Pazar, 32, from Season 5
- India Reynolds, 34, from Season 5
- Luca Bish, 25, from Season 8
- Marcel Somerville, 39, from Season 3