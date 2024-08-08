The New Bridget Jones Movie Has Wrapped, See The Studio’s Celebratory Post

Over 20 years after the release of Bridget Jones’s Diary, it’s still one of the best romantic comedies of all time . So, it brought us a ton of joy when we learned a few months back that another one of Helen Fielding’s novels from the series was being adapted ! Ahead of the rom-com joining the 2025 movie schedule , the production has finished rolling cameras, and now they're celebrating.

Working Title Films, which has been responsible for all the hilarious Bridget Jones movies, took to Twitter on Thursday to share an exciting photo from set to celebrate the production finishing up filming. Take a look:

That's a wrap. See you on Valentine's Day.

How exciting! The post features an image of what we’d assume is Renée Zellweger’s chair on set alongside some monitors set up on the location of the new Bridget Jones movie. The company shared with audiences that we’ll see what they’ve made on Valentine’s Day. What a perfect date to venture back into the love life of the beloved British character who is inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

As we previously learned, Renée Zellweger will be playing Bridget Jones for the fourth time in an adaptation of Helen Fielding’s 2013 book, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy. It will also see the return of Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver for the first time since 2004’s Edge of Reason. He didn’t want to be in the third movie , Bridget Jones’s Baby, but this time is a different story. Plus, the end of the 2016 movie showed Bridget finding out Daniel is alive, after all.

Emma Thompson is also reprising her role as Dr. Rawlings (from the third movie), plus Chiwetel Ejiofor and One Day and White Lotus’ Leo Woodall will make their debuts in the film series. Colin Firth is not expected to return, and as fans of the book may know, Mark Darcy actually tragically dies in the Mad About The Boy novel. Even so, we’re hoping the actor finds himself in the movie somehow. Firth has turned down a Bridget Jones movie before , only to change his mind, so who knows!

The Mad About The Boy novel, which is being adapted by Fielding herself alongside Abi Morgan and Dan Mazer and director Michael Morris, will follow Bridget as a 51-year-old single mother and widow who is navigating a sexual relationship with a younger man (who we imagine will be played by Woodall). This time Bridget also uses social media a lot more to express her feelings rather than an analog diary.

Unfortunately for American audiences, the new Bridget Jones movie is only going to those with a Peacock subscription on February 14th, whereas international fans will have the ability to check it out in theaters. However, we can't help but be thrilled about this film.

I don’t know about you, but seeing Bridget and Daniel’s reunion in Mad About The Boy just made the first draft of my 2025 New Year’s resolution.