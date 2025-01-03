Sydney Sweeney Celebrated New Years With An Epic Photo Dump That Included Her In A Bikini On A Jet Ski

It may be a new year, but like many of us, Sydney Sweeney is reflecting on 2024 on social media, and it looks like she had a holiday season to remember. From posing on a jet ski in a bikini to singing karaoke and taking part in a ‘20s-themed party, Sweeney was living her best life, and she shared all the photos of it.

Sydney Sweeney is set to have another busy year as an actress, with a few movies on the 2025 schedule and Euphoria reportedly set to start filming Season 3 soon. However, before welcoming the new year, she partied with friends and her fiancé in what she called some of her “favorite” days of 2024. Check it:

Is anyone doing it like Sydney Sweeney? The Anyone But You star took to her Instagram to share 14 slides to commemorate how she spent the last days of 2024. There’s a lot to unpack here, but one cannot deny how cool she looks lying on top of a jet ski in the first picture. The actress rocked a brown bikini and large sunnies.

Otherwise, it looks like Sweeney and her friends went out on the town to sing karaoke and bar hop. On another night they celebrated the continuation of the 2020s with a 1920s flapper party and then got into some hilarious debauchery with a house party where the actress turned up in a totally different bikini look. She also wore an inflatable costume with a bra and hula skirt and played some limbo.

And, the final shot is a very sweet and romantic photo of her and her husband-to-be Jonathan Davino having an epic kiss in front of their friends. It’s always fun to see how other people celebrate their New Year’s Eve, and Sydney Sweeney’s looks simply idyllic and fun.

In the past month, Sweeney has also shown off a gorgeous holiday season look , and gotten candid about the worst body-shaming comments she has come across on her social media about herself. The actress has also been a regular adopter of the popular “photo dump” this year, via posts like the one used to celebrate her 27th birthday at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights .

Sweeney had a lot to celebrate at the end of 2024 after starring in three movies that year and finding box office success at the top of the year with Anyone But You. Before concluding the year, the actress finished her work on the biopic of pro boxer Christy Martin , saying she is “proud of the work I’ve poured into it” upon wrapping production. She also signed up for The Housemaid movie adaptation alongside Amanda Seyfried, which is set to come out this upcoming Christmas Day.

We can’t wait to see Sweeney show off her cool sense of style and adventures in 2025!