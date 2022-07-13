25 years later, Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore and More From The Cast Of The Lost World: Jurassic Park

While most people might still agree that the finest chapter of the Jurassic Park movies (which you watch streaming), so far, is still the 1993 original, the second installment is certainly not without its fans. Director Steven Spielberg would return to helm 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park - which takes place on another island overrun with prehistoric beasts, and also sees dinosaurs visit to the United States for the first time in the franchise.

However, what really sells an entertaining thriller as a worthy follow-up (outside of the creepier suspense and breathtaking creature effects, of course) is the onscreen talent involved, such as Jeff Goldblum - who would later also play Dr. Ian Malcolm a fourth time in the 2022 movie release, Jurassic World Dominion - and future Academy Award winner Julianne Moore. In celebration of its 25th anniversary, take a look at this slideshow of the Lost World: Jurassic Park cast at the film's red carpet premiere and peak at how they look now.