5 Iconic Movies And TV Episodes Surrounding Jewish Holidays

Over the past few years there's been a ton of conversation about representation in the media, and the power of seeing one's self onscreen. That includes representation when it comes to gender, sexuality, race, disabilities, and religion. While there is no shortage of Jewish characters in pop culture, the inner workings and traditions of that demographic aren't always fully fleshed out. But there has been some great content released over the years that does just that, to wildly successful results.

Since May is Jewish American Heritage Month I thought I'd look back and celebrate some of the most iconic TV show episodes and movies that are centered around the Jewish faith — many of which came together before the discourse surrounding representation came to the forefront. Let's break down some of my favorite projects.

This Is Where I Leave You

This is Where I Leave You is a dramedy that was released back in 2014, and was based off the novel of the same name by Jonathan Tropper. The movie centers around the Altman family, who gather together after their father, Mort, dies. While he was an atheist in his life, his final wish was that the family would get together and sit Shiva, which is the catalyst for all sorts of comedy and drama to ensue.

For those unaware, Shiva is the practice of a week of mourning, where Jewish people gather for seven days after the burial to mourn the death of first-degree relatives. It gives a chance for guests to arrive and pay their respects, while also allowing mourners to process their feelings and honor the life of their loved one. This practice was the perfect setting for the family drama of This is Where I Leave You, where the four Altman siblings are forced to confront their history and issues with each other. The cast includes iconic names like Jane Fonda, Jason Bateman, Tina Fey, Adam Driver, Connie Britton, and Kathryn Hahn, among others.

A Rugrats Passover

Many '90s kids grew up with the Nickelodeon cartoon series, Rugrats. The show ended up adapting with us as we aged, as All Grown Up followed the same group of babies as teenagers. Both shows are currently available with a Paramount+ subscription. But the original will always be the best, and there were few episodes that were quite as iconic as "A Rugrats Passover."

The episode first aired back in 1995, and was the final one from Rugrats' third season. "A Rugrats Passover" follows as Tommy's Grandpa Boris and the babies accidentally get trapped in the attic. As he recounts the story of Passover, we get to see the cast of characters occupy the story, with Tommy playing Moses and Angelica portraying the Pharaoh. The episode is both delightful and informative, and broke ground as one of the first animated series to focus on a Jewish holiday. It was wildly successful upon its released, and inspired the show to later produce an episode about Chanukah.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Yom Kippur Episodes

The streaming wars are currently in full effect, with each service having a handful of acclaimed megahits. For Amazon, one of those titles is definitely Amy Sherman-Palladino's comedy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The Emmy-winning series follows the title character Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), and her family, as she tries to become a stand-up comic in 1958. Both the Maisels and Weissmans are affluent Jewish Americans, with the family's cultural and religious traditions helping to make them into specific characters. Many of the most iconic episodes have taken place on Yom Kippur.

Yom Kippur is one of the Jewish high holy days, and traditionally one fasts in an act of atonement. These sequences also get the full cast of Maisel assembled, and usually things go hilariously awry as a result. The tradition on the show dates back to the very first episode, and often includes Midge and Rose's quest to "get the Rabbi" at their break fast. It remains to be seen if we get one more Yom Kippur episode during Mrs. Maisel's final season on Amazon but fingers crossed. Regardless, the other episodes are basically begging to be re-watched annually.

Friends, "The One With The Holiday Armadillo"

Of course, this list wouldn't be complete without an episode about a piece of content surrounding Hanukkah. There's plenty to choose from, but one of the most iconic in my opinion is "The One With the Holiday Armadillo" from the comedy, Friends, which was a sensation as it was airing. Friends was known for its hilarious holiday episodes, and this one was no exception in that regard.

"The One With The Holiday Armadillo" aired during Friends' seventh season on NBC, which is available for those with a HBO Max subscription. In it we see David Schwimmer's Ross preparing to have his son Ben (a.k.a. the Sprouse Brothers, who are now 30) for the holidays. He tried to get him excited for Hanukkah, but Ben is more focused on Santa. This is no doubt a familiar experience for plenty of Jewish parents out there during the holiday season, where Santa and Christmas are just about everywhere. Ross eventually tries and fails to get a Santa suit, and instead shows up at the Friends apartment dressed as the Holiday Armadillo. Eventually he and a Santa-clad Chandler help get Ben excited for the Jewish holiday, but not without plenty of funny speed bumps along the way. That's another festive TV episode that I usually watch every year.

The West Wing, "Take This Sabbath Day"

Funny enough, this is the third entry in this list that comes from the 1990s. What can I say, I'm a sucker for nostalgia. Aaron Sorkin's The West Wing ran for a whopping seven seasons NBC, each with 22 episodes. The political drama pushed plenty of boundaries at the time, and was an example of representation long before the the term was even coined. That includes the Season 1 episode, "Take This Sabbath Day."

Rather than being focused on one specific Jewish holiday like the previous entries, this episode of The West Wing instead has a story that is connected with the observance of the Sabbath. This happens weekly in the Jewish faith, specifically on Saturdays. During this episode of Sorkin's political drama, Richard Schiff's Toby Ziegler is asked to intervene regarding a prisoner set to be executed, as his Rabbi gives a passionate sermon about the flaws of revenge. It's a fascinating meditation on the morality of capital punishment, paired with the practice of the Sabbath and the Jewish faith.

Of course, these are just the most iconic examples I could personally think of. But, as inclusion continues to be an ongoing conversation surrounding the entertainment industry, we should hopefully see plenty more Jewish stories being told.