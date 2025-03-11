It’s Been 6 Years Since Matthew McConaughey Starred In A Live-Action Movie. His New Western Just Nabbed A Standing Ovation
Alright, alright, alright… get hyped, McConaughey's back!
After six years away from live-action films, Matthew McConaughey made his big-screen return in a way that only he could—with an offbeat, heartwarming, and wildly unconventional film that defies easy categorization. The upcoming 2025 movie The Rivals of Amziah King, premiered at SXSW to an enthusiastic standing ovation, a rare occurrence at the Austin-based festival, signaling that The Dallas Buyer’s Club actor is back with something special.
Per a report by Deadline, the film premiered in Austin, at the TX Paramount Theatre on Monday, to an enthusiastic crowd. The film reportedly received a standing ovation following its screening. Speaking at the premiere, the Oscar winning performer addressed the six-year gap since his last live-action film (not counting his Sing voice work, the only film character he’s ever reprised, or his blink-and-you-miss-it Deadpool cameo). According to him:
Translation for all who don’t speak Alrightian? McConaughey wasn’t about to take just any role. He wanted something that stood out, and The Rivals of Amziah King delivered.
The flick is still somewhat shrouded in mystery, but the former Failure to Launch leading man gave us a taste of what the movie is about, leaving me with more questions. According to him:
That clears it up. Thanks!
Described as a Southern Gothic Western thriller, the film follows the Interstellar star as the titular Amziah King, a mysterious figure navigating the criminal underworld. Details on the plot are still under wraps, but early reactions suggest a blend of crime, drama, and classic McConaughey charm.
With the genre of Western movies and TV shows seeing a small resurgence (Yellowstone, The Harder They Fall, and Killers of the Flower Moon), the True Detective star is stepping back into the saddle at just the right time. Now that he’s officially back, the big question is: What’s next? While the actor has been busy with everything from his best-selling memoir Greenlights to voicing Buster Moon in the Sing franchise (which he’s game for another), fans are eager to see him take on more live-action roles.
Will this mark the beginning of a full-fledged McConaissance 2.0? If the reaction to The Rivals of Amziah King is any indication, we’re in for something special that could rival McConaughey’s best films, with another role that could reignites the actor's career in front of the camera.
Along with The Rivals of Amziah King, Matthew McConaughey is also attached to the upcoming release The Lost Bus, which will be available with an Apple TV+ subscription. Be sure to check CinemaBlend for more updates on these films and all the latest news about the actor.
The Rivals of Amziah King premiered at SXSW on March 10, and a wider release is expected later this year.
