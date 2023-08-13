What The Dunkirk Cast Is Doing Now

Christopher Nolan's name has become cemented in film history because of his movies. From some of his earlier films to his most recent , Oppenheimer, Nolan has continued to show his prowess with storytelling, visual effects, and more. One other area that he tends to be excellent in is casting each film.

Every Nolan movie has had a fantastic cast, and Dunkirk is no exception. The realistic war movie released in 2017 had cast members such as Barry Keoghan, Harry Styles, Cillian Murphy, and more. Today, we will talk about the Dunkirk cast and where they are now.

Fionn Whitehead (Tommy)

First up on the list is Fionn Whitehead, who played Tommy in Dunkirk. The actor has appeared in a few movies since then, including the exhausting Black Mirror: Bandersnatch in the lead role, The Duke and Voyagers. He also had a central role in Great Expectations on television and a guest role on Queers.

Right now, Whitehead doesn't have anything coming up, but judging from his experience so far, I'm sure it won't be long before you see him again.

Tom Glynn-Carney (Peter Dawson)

Next up is Tom Glynn-Carney, who played Peter Dawson. The actor has appeared in movies such as Tolkien, The King, and Rialto.

However, Glynn-Carney has since made his mark on television by playing Aegon Targaryen II in House of the Dragon, a role he will continue to play in Season 2. He also had a prominent role in The Last Post and appeared in Mayflies.

Coming up, Glynn-Carney is going to appear in The Book of Clarence movie, along with Season 2 of House of the Dragon.

Jack Lowden (Collins)

Jack Lowden played Collins and has since appeared in several movies. Some of his most known films have included Mary Queen of Scots, Calibre, England is Mine, and Capone. He also had a role in Fighting with My Family alongside star Florence Pugh , and Benediction.

On television, Lowden also had a part in Small Axe, a miniseries, and a primary role in Slow Horses, among other guest roles. He doesn't have anything coming out soon, but with his resume, I'm sure there will be plenty to look forward to.

Harry Styles (Alex)

Dunkirk was Harry Styles' acting debut, and what a movie to start on. He is mainly known for his singing, as he was a part of the boy band One Direction and then expanded into his own solo career. But now, we've seen him more in the acting world.

Since his part of Alex, Styles has stepped into film more, appearing in movies such as the infamous Don't Worry Darling , and My Policeman. He also had a minor cameo in Eternals, but the role is most likely going to appear more within the MCU.

Styles has also appeared as a musical guest/hosted Saturday Night Live a few times and guest-hosted The Late Late Show with James Corden.

While he doesn't have anything acting-wise coming up, I'm sure it won't be long before he releases a new album after the success of his two-year tour. Film has never been his go-to, but I have a feeling we'll be seeing plenty more of him in the next few years.

Aneurin Barnard (Gibson)

Aneurin Barnard played Gibson in Dunkirk, who has appeared in plenty of films since his time in the war movie. Some are The Goldfinch, Radioactive, Bigger, and The Personal History of David Copperfield. Barnard has also been in several TV shows, including a prominent role on 1899 on Netflix, a central role on The Catch, and a guest role on Peaky Blinders, among many other appearances.

Coming up, Barnard will appear in Series 14 of Doctor Who and will be in the TV film Men Up , as well as another movie called Timestalker .

James D’Arcy (Colonel Winnant)

James D'Arcy played Colonel Winnant in Dunkirk, and since his role, he has appeared in various movies and TV shows. He was part of the vast Oppenheimer cast and appeared in films such as The Snowman, Six Minutes to Midnight, Life Like, and more. He also had a recurring role on Homeland and a big role on Deadline. Coming up, he will be in a new series called Constellation.

Barry Keoghan (George Mills)

Barry Keoghan has had quite the career explosion since playing George Mills. He was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin and appeared in such films as Eternals, the King Arthur adaptation The Green Knight, Calm With Horses, and more.

Keoghan has also had experience on television, with a small recurring guest role on Chernobyl and the series Top Boy on Netflix. He will be in several new films called Saltburn , Bring Them Down, The Bird, and the upcoming Gladiator 2. He will also be in a TV series called Masters of Air.

Kenneth Branagh (Commander Bolton)

Another famous face from Dunkirk is Kenneth Branagh, who plays Commander Bolton. Since its premiere, Branagh has appeared in several films, including Murder on the Orient Express and its sequel, Death on the Nile. He also had roles in Fireheart, Tenet, and Oppenheimer, continuing his trend of collaborating with Nolan .

He also had a leading role on a TV series called England and had a guest role on Upstart Crow. Coming up, he will star in A Haunting in Venice , where he will again reprise his role of Hercule Poirot.

Cillian Murphy (Shivering Soldier)

Cillian Murphy played the Shivering Soldier in the war film. The actor has appeared in various movies since, such as Anna, The Delinquent Season, and A Quiet Place: Part II, but most are hearing about Murphy from his starring role in Oppenheimer , where he plays – you guessed it – Oppenheimer himself.

Besides that, he wrapped up his leading part on the hit show Peaky Blinders in 2022. Soon, he'll be in a new film called Small Things Like These and appear in the horror film 28 Months Later.

Mark Rylance (Mr. Dawson)

Mark Rylance played Mr. Dawson, and has since appeared in several films. These include Waiting for Barbarians, Ready Player One, Don't Look Up, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Bones and All, and more. Regarding television, he appeared in a role on Wolf Hall and The Undeclared War. The next time you'll see him is in the movie, The Way of the Wind.

Tom Hardy (Farrier)

Tom Hardy is another excellent example of an actor who has continued to grow immensely in Hollywood. He played Farrier in Dunkirk and has appeared in many recent films, including the Venom movies, where he plays the main character, Eddie, and the movie Capone.

He also had a supporting role on Peaky Blinders and was part of a nature series called Predators. Soon, he will be starring in the third Venom film and the Netflix movie, Havoc , as well as a film called The Bikeriders.

Michael Caine (Voice) (Fortis Leader)

Last but not least, we have Michael Caine. While he was not featured physically in the movie, Caine's voice was used as a cameo when he voiced Fortis Leader.

The actor has appeared in movies such as Dear Dictator, King of Thieves, Tenet, Best Sellers, and more, and will appear in The Great Escaper.

With so many outstanding cast members, one can only wonder what they will do next. And now, I will see Oppenheimer again for the umpteenth time to find all the cast members from this list in there.