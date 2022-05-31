A Security Guard Was Grilled Over Whether He'd Seen Johnny Depp's Penis During The Amber Heard Trial And His Answer Yielded A Laugh From The Pirates Actor

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently in the midst of a long, grueling legal battle. Their dispute has now come stateside, with plenty of folks watching the proceedings of their defamation case on TV . A security guard was recently grilled on the stand over whether he’d seen Depp’s penis, and his answer yielded a laugh from the Pirates actor.

The defamation trial in Virginia has been the subject of countless headlines over the past few weeks, especially with both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard testifying in front of the world . But other folks have also taken the stand, resulting in viral moments. Recently The Independent reported about security guard Malcolm Connolly having taken the stand, and being asked about an incident where he reportedly intervened in a confrontation between Depp and Heard. After being pressed by Heard’s layers about whether or not Connolly saw Depp’s genitals, he responded with:

I think I would remember if I’d seen Mr Depp’s penis.

This declaration quickly went viral online, and prompted quite a response from Johnny Depp himself. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor visibly laughed in court, which also helped that moment make its way online. You can check it out for yourself below,

Ambers Seifenoper-Team versucht auch echt alles und macht sich so lächerlich 😂😂😂"Mister Depp hat versucht ins Foyer zu urinieren, oder? Hat er doch?""Äh, nö?!""Aber er hatte doch seinen Penis draußen, oder? Hatte er doch?"#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard#JusticeForJohnnyDeep pic.twitter.com/GBUZZ5CxN0April 29, 2022 See more

Of course, this is only the latest viral moment to come out of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing legal battle. And while the defamation case is nearing the end of its time in court, that doesn’t mean there’s been any lack of wild stories circulating online. And smart money says that the drama will continue until the trial actually ends.

As previously mentioned, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s time facing off in court has been available for the public to watch from the comfort of their own TV’s. As such, there’s been a ton of public discourse about both the legal proceedings and the former couple’s tumultuous relationship. Folks have been sounding off online, as well as in person via Starbucks tip jars . Given just how much fans are invested, smart money says the trial has a big influence over the actors’ careers no matter how it ends.

The long legal saga between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began after the Aquaman actress wrong a 2018 op-ed about her experience with domestic violence. While it didn’t name her former ex-husband, both he and the public quickly connected the dots. The situation got even more complicated when Depp also sued U.K. publication The Sun for referring to him as a “wife beater.” He ultimately lost that case, resulting in his removal from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.