Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Latest Response To Those Bond Rumors Is So On Brand

Yes dear readers, Kraven the Hunter is finally being released on the 2024 movie schedule . The delays that have plagued the upcoming Marvel movie are about to come to an end, and star Aaron Taylor-Johnson is making the rounds selling the show to the folks at home. But of course, someone has tied that project into those rumors that he’ll be the new face of the James Bond movies ; and the actor’s response is so on brand I have to applaud it.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Literally On Brand Response To The Bond 26 Rumors

Stumping for the December 13th release from Sony Pictures, Johnson spoke with ComicBook.com on the subject of this latest entry into Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. So when the conversation turned to something for his eyes only, the Nosferatu cast member offered this brilliant pivot:

I think, you know, if that’s the thing you’re really into [Bond] and that’s the kind of movie you love, then you should come see this movie [Kraven the Hunter] because the action in this is insane and super exciting. So, yeah, honestly, I don’t think it would disappoint, brother. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, ComicBook

Truthfully, this is a different side of the Aaron Taylor-Johnson brand than I expected; but in the best way possible. As we still wait for updates on what we know about Bond 26 , the rumors in question have continued to dog this man for some time. Let’s not Johnson’s short and blunt James Bond response from the carpet for The Fall Guy earlier this year, which you can watch for yourself below:

I can’t blame Mr. Johnson for dropping such a response, as continued reports of him practically already being cast as the next Commander Bond only continue to swirl. That sort of buzz will probably grow between Kraven the Hunter’s upcoming cinematic release, as well as in the wake of the James Bond producers’ latest Bond 26 teases .

At the same time, taking this 00-question with great style and ease, and flipping it back to Kraven the Hunter organically? That's beautiful work right there, as it's not ignoring the question - but rather working it into the matter at hand. It's the tried and true Improv method of "Yes, and...," and I have such respect for it.

However, there is one more thing I want to talk out as a result. Seeing as Aaron Taylor-Johnson has now posed the theory that folks who are “really into Bond” should see Kraven in theaters, what does this movie look like to someone who isn't a die hard comic book fan?

How Kraven The Hunter Looks From A James Bond Fan’s Perspective

As someone who’s both a huge 007 fan, and had the opportunity to see advanced footage of Kraven the Hunter at this year’s New York Comic Con, I honestly can see why Aaron Taylor-Johnson would equate this MCU-adjacent anti-hero to James Bond. In the role of Sergei Kravinoff, the man is an absolute beast through being jacked as hell and some insane physicality being displayed.

There’s a sort of rapid scuttling that he engages in during the prison escape sequence we were shown, and it makes me wonder how much, if any of it, was CGI enhanced. With a more grounded approach to its action than most would expect from a Marvel picture, director J.C. Chandor's four-panel debut does hew closer to the action you'd see Ian Fleming's legendary creation engaging in.

In a world where we can report that there’s a potential Daniel Craig DC movie gig , the door between the James Bond franchise and the world of comic book movies continues to open on both sides. It was probably inevitable, as the Bond saga is a cinematic brand that's on par with the sort of staying power Marvel Studios has been engaging in for almost 20 years.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson will probably be getting even more queries such as this, from now until the next James Bond is officially announced. With answers like the one you read above, I can’t wait to see where he takes the conversation next, as any good spy is partially measured by how well the stand up to interrogation.