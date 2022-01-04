Adam Sandler Collaborator Peter Dante In Hot Water Over NSFW Confrontation With Restaurant Host

Adam Sandler is well-known for re-using many of the same collaborators for his various comedy movies over the years . Some of the more high-profile examples of this include David Spade, Rob Schneider, Kevin James, Chris Rock, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph. Among the frequent flyers of Sandler movies, you may also remember Peter Dante, who has found small roles in his movies including The Waterboy, Big Daddy and 50 First Dates. Dante is now getting attention for his most recent appearance in a Los Angeles restaurant. where he caused a scene after being denied service.

Peter Dante was recognized at the Los Angeles restaurant Quarters Korean BBQ on Monday night. Per a video obtained by TMZ , he entered the Koreatown establishment without a mask on and was denied a table. A hostess refused him service while standing by a “No Mask No Entry” sign. Dante became angry with the server, calling her “garbage” and “cunt” before demanding to speak to her boss.

In the video, Peter Dante proceeded to get into the face of another staff member and continued to refuse to wear a mask while in the restaurant. The incident ended with Dante leaving Quarters Korean BBQ and the hostess being nearly in tears, per the report. This isn’t the first time Dante has been in the news for poor behavior.

Peter Dante was arrested back in September for allegedly threatening to kill his neighbor due to their construction noise. He was released on bail after making “felony threats” toward his neighbor, as well as his wife and children. Additionally, back in 2013, Peter Dante was thrown out of a Los Angeles hotel for making violent threats and yelling out racial slurs.

Peter Dante’s most well-known role is likely for 2006’s Grandma’s Boy , where he played a character named “Dante.” The 53-year-old has been in a ton of Adam Sandler/Happy Madison Productions starting with 1998’s The Wedding Singer, and including playing Gee Grenouille in The Waterboy, Tommy Grayton in Big Daddy, Peter in Little Nicky, Murph in Mr. Deeds, a security guard in 50 First Dates and so forth.

The actor has not worked with Adam Sandler since the year of his first reported incident. Their last collaboration was in 2013 for Grown Ups 2. It’s quite possible that Sandler has ended his ties with the actor following his recent behavior. Peter Dante’s last movie credit was in a 2021 small-budget comedy, The Pizza Joint.