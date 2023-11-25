Adam Sandler Went Viral On TikTok For Reacting To The Adam Sandler Summer Trend, And It’s Delightful

Over the years, Adam Sandler has found his signature style by wearing bright oversized shirts, shorts and fitness shoes, and in the past couple of summers the kids have been catching on to the comedy actor’s fashion sense. That’s right, Sandler has become somewhat of a trendsetter as “Adam Sandler Summer” took off on TikTok the past two warm seasons. Now he has been made aware of how viral his outfits have really become, and his reaction is delightful.

When Adam Sandler guested on The Jennifer Hudson Show as his Netflix animated movie Leo topped the streaming service’s movie charts, he reacted to the “Adam Sandler Summer” trend. Check it:

When Hudson brought up the topic, Adam Sandler couldn’t quite describe his style, but he did share that people have been talking to him “a lot” about it lately. As he joked, his outfits are often “just a man who opened a suitcase and threw something on,” before saying that “every day” he’s “sorry” for the way he dresses. And yet, as the host pointed out to the comedian, he’s started a trend on the internet that he’s hearing about “all the time” these days.

As examples of the TikTok trend were shown to Adam Sandler on the talk show, it’s delightful to see the actor genuinely getting a kick out of going viral. He commented that “that’s good looking” as one TikToker showcased a host of Sandler-inspired clothing. As the montage of Sandler videos were shown to him, he shared he hadn’t seen them before, but thought they were “pretty good.” Check out one especially popular one he was shown:

As a celebrity who has created a number of beloved SNL sketches in the past, it’s no surprise Adam Sandler has no trouble making fun of himself. The trend caught on TikTok in 2022, with videos such as this one:

In a world where women’s trends often revolve around tight and uncomfortable clothing, many are flocking to a trend inspired by Sandler that allows them to rock oversized shirts, workout shorts and athletic shoes. Plus, like the actor does, there’s a lot of room here to play around with patterns and a range of colors. If you search for “Adam Sandler Outfit Inspo" on TikTok there are tons of viral videos of women sporting their own version of the look and even spreading their knowledge about “how to” channel it.