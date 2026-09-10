Adria Arjona's Seemed Chill About Her Secret DC Role, But Actually She's Worried She'll Get 'Fired'

Adria Arjona has been impressively calm while everyone tries to figure out who she is playing in Man of Tomorrow. She has laughed through Wonder Woman questions, entertained Maxima theories and even made a bet over the whole thing. I figured she had gotten pretty comfortable with the secrecy surrounding the new DC movie machine. But apparently she is sweating bullets, fearing she is one wrong move away from being fired.

While promoting Onslaught, Arjona spoke with ScreenRant about the mystery surrounding her Man of Tomorrow character, and admitted that every interview now feels like another opportunity to accidentally say the one thing James Gunn would probably prefer she didn't. Asked whether she gets tired of answering questions when she cannot actually reveal much, the Andor star admitted she is still figuring out how to walk the line between being honest and protecting whatever surprise DC has planned. She explained:

Well, look... I don't want to lie, but I also want to protect the audience's experience. So, it's a little dance that I'm learning to navigate, and it's hard. It's really hard. I almost got busted [earlier].

During her recent Happy Sad Confused appearance, Horowitz jokingly offered to bet $500 that she is playing Wonder Woman. Arjona countered with Maxima, and the pair eventually agreed that whoever loses will donate the money to charity. She also confirmed she knew which character she was auditioning for and laughed her way through questions about her costume, saying only that she loves it. That is either someone having a lot of fun with the speculation or a woman desperately trying not to blink during the world's longest superhero poker game.

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When the outlet tried another classic move, asking Arjona to offer a few spoiler-free words that would only make sense after people see Man of Tomorrow, she immediately of some answers, before remembering who signs the superhero paychecks. She added:

Oh my God! Everything that I say is like... I just thought of three, but I just got into the DC universe. I really don't want to get fired, so I'm gonna I'm gonna keep my mouth shut. Is that cool? I'm just so nervous. I'm like, ‘What?’ I have three in my head, which are pretty good, and if I say them, people won't figure them out. But the people in charge will, and then I'm scared.

That last part made me laugh. The True Detective alum is not worried that fans will crack the code. She is worried Gunn, Peter Safran or somebody else at DC will hear those three innocent little words and immediately know exactly what she did. Probably best to keep those thoughts safely inside her head.

The secrecy has only made speculation around her role louder. Early reports connected the Morbius actor to Maxima, while Wonder Woman has become a popular fan theory. DC Studios still has not confirmed either one. What we do know is that Man of Tomorrow will bring David Corenswet's Superman and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor back together, with Lars Eidinger playing Brainiac. Aaron Pierre's Green Lantern is also among the returning DCU heroes.

Meanwhile, Adria Arjona has officially survived filming without revealing who she plays. Now she just has to survive the press tour.

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The actress's newest A24 film, Onslaught, is still playing in select theaters as part of the 2026 movie schedule. As for Man of Tomorrow, it opens July 9, 2027.