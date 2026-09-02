Adria Arjona Still Isn’t Revealing Her Man Of Tomorrow Role, But She Has Plenty Of Thoughts On Reuniting With James Gunn

Adria Arjona is officially part of James Gunn’s growing DC Movie Universe , but good luck getting her to tell us who she is playing in her 2027 movie schedule debut. Despite months of fan theories and some pretty intense superhero training, the Andor star has managed to keep her Man of Tomorrow character under wraps. At this point, the secrecy is practically becoming its own supporting character. Arjona did, however, open up about what it was like stepping onto Gunn’s set again.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter , the actress explained that returning to work with Gunn and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran gave her something actors rarely have on the first day of a movie: familiarity. The three previously worked together on 2017’s The Belko Experiment, which Gunn wrote and produced alongside Safran. She explained:

Man, it was so cool. I haven’t had the opportunity to do sequels to a lot of things. Andor was the first time that I did a second season of something, and it felt so safe. So I understand why people [in franchises] are like, ‘Oh my God, we’ve been together for ten years.’ It’s just so easy to step back onto a set with people that you feel familiar with because there’s already trust. You’re not trying to gain anything on that first day.

That has to be particularly useful when your first day involves joining a new Superhero movie , especially one as anticipated as the next entry in the Superman series.

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Arjona has credited Gunn and Safran with helping launch her movie career through The Belko Experiment, long before she became Bix Caleen in Andor or starred opposite Glen Powell in Hit Man. Now she is returning to that creative relationship on a considerably larger stage. She continued:

So that’s how I felt coming [onto the Man of Tomorrow set] and stepping into this role. James Gunn and [co-DC Studios head] Peter Safran were right there, and I had all the trust. I have all the support. I was like, I’m good because they’ve got me. I’ve only felt that once before on the second season of Andor, and it’s a great feeling because the first days on set are always scary.

That sounds like a pretty nice way to enter a superhero franchise where half the internet is already trying to identify you from workout comments. The Morbius star has been remarkably good at keeping her character secret.

We know she trained extensively for Man of Tomorrow, previously revealing that she was working out two to three hours a day and developing muscles she had never had before. Naturally, that sent DC fans sprinting toward Wonder Woman theories and several other possibilities, none of which have been confirmed.

Gunn has already wrapped principal photography on Man of Tomorrow , so whatever the Hit Man actress did in the movie is safely tucked away somewhere on a Warner Bros. hard drive. At least we know plenty about the company she will be keeping. David Corenswet returns as Superman, Nicholas Hoult is back as Lex Luthor, and Lars Eidinger will play Brainiac. The story will force Superman and Luthor into an unlikely alliance against the new threat.

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And somewhere in there is Adria Arjona, apparently very muscular and refusing to tell us why. Honestly, I respect the commitment to secrecy. I just wish it made me less curious.