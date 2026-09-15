Justin Baldoni Finally Got Some Good Career News Amidst Blake Lively Drama

Actor/director Justin Baldoni became a household name over the past few years, but not necessarily for a good reason. Instead his name has become synonymous with his work on the book to screen adaptation It Ends With Us (streaming with a Hulu subscription), and more specifically his legal battle with co-star Blake Lively. His career has seemingly been suffering as a result, but he recently got some much-needed good news that might help him return to the industry.

Blake Lively's complaint against Baldoni's production company Wayfarer Studios started a years-long legal battle that has seemingly sidetracked his career. But Deadline is reporting that Wayfarer is going to produce Gina Rodriguez's upcoming directorial debut, a boxing movie titled House of Guerrero. This is a major step forward with the actor/director's career, and reunites him with his Jane the Virgin co-star. Baldoni issued a statement about this, which reads:

Having spent five years working with Gina every day, I’ve had a front-row seat to her genius, both in front of and behind the camera. She’s a rare talent with an incredible gift for telling stories that reach people on a deeply human level. Boxing is in her blood, and so is a deep passion to center Latino characters and experiences that rarely get to be at the heart of their own films.

Jane the Virgin (which is streaming on Pluto) ran for five seasons on The CW, with Justin Baldoni and Gina Rodriguez playing love interests during that time. Now they're going to be working together again, this time behind the camera as producer and director respectively. And I can't wait to see how House of Guerrero ultimately plays out.

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This is the first big career announcement to come from Baldoni since It Ends With Us hit theaters back in 2024. After Lively's complaint was filed, Justin Baldoni filed his own defamation suit against both Lively and Ryan Reynolds. And just like that, an epic legal saga was born and is still ongoing.

Despite Lively and Baldoni settling and releasing a joint statement, the drama surrounding It Ends With Us is ongoing. Most recently they faced off in court related to the massive legal fees they both gave racked up during their time feuding. Luckily he's back in the industry officially, which should take some financial pressure off.

While Blake Lively is also closely associated with the It Ends With Us drama, she has still managed to stay busy with projects like Another Simple Favor. The same can't be said for Baldoni, at least until now. We'll just have to see if this is is the start of a bonafide comeback.

It Ends With Us is streaming now on Hulu and Disney. Since House of Guerrero isn't part of the 2026 movie release list, we'll have to be patient while waiting for updates.